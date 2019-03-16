Could Hyatt move inside once he’s in the NFL?

GREENVILLE — Former Clemson offensive linemen Mitch Hyatt told The Clemson Insider Saturday, prior to signing autographs at the Haywood Mall in Greenville, there is a possibility he could move inside and play guard and/or center in the NFL.

Hyatt of course was a First-Team All-American left tackle for the Tigers all four years, and only played tackle in high school as well. However, NFL teams carry just seven offensive linemen on its game-day rosters’. So, Hyatt wants to be more proficient on the offensive line and show his value to a team.

“It is always good to be proficient at every possession on the offensive line. I mean for me, it is not that big of a deal. I am usually sharp,” he said. “It would not be too hard for me to get live reps at all the different positions. I have been playing right tackle as much as I have been playing left. I have just been getting the kick set, I have been practicing that a little bit.

“It is going to be kind of fun to see what happens.”

Hyatt admits the rumors of him practicing the center position are true.

“It’s just in case I get thrown in there or they need or want me to learn it or something. I am ready,” he said.

Hyatt is projected as a second to third-round pick in next month’s NFL Draft, but his flexibility and willingness to play more positions on the offensive line could move him back up NFL Draft boards.

“You want to get on the field,” he said. “So, you want to do everything you can to make yourself available to get on the field as much as possible.”

Hyatt does not have an idea of what teams might thinking and where he might fall in the draft.

“Right now, I don’t really know,” he said. “I am just doing what I am in control of and just seeing what will happen in the end.”

The 2019 NFL Draft will be April 25-27 and will be held in Nashville, Tenn.

