Lee: Clark best start of the year

Clemson head coach Monte Lee had plenty of praise for pitcher Mat Clark after his seven inning gem Saturday lifted the Tigers to a 5-1 win Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.
Watch Lee’s press conference on TCITV:
West Lafayette (Ind.) linebacker Yanni Karlaftis traveled to Clemson for an unofficial visit this past Wednesday, and the Tigers made a strong impression on the top class of 2021 prospect. “It was really (…)
GREENVILLE — Former Clemson offensive linemen Mitch Hyatt told The Clemson Insider Saturday, prior to signing autographs at the Haywood Mall in Greenville, there is a possibility he could move inside and (…)
Clemson pitcher Mat Clark pitched an outstanding game for the Tigers on Saturday, going seven innings and only giving up three hits and no runs in a 5-1 win over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in (…)
Following a loss on Friday night, No. 12 Clemson bounced back to beat Notre Dame, 5-1, on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers improved to 14-4 (4-1 ACC) with the victory, while the Fighting (…)
If there is one team Hunter Renfrow is destined to play for in the NFL, it is the New England Patriots. From Wes Welker to Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Renfrow is a carbon copy of each and is exactly what (…)
Since he participated in the Senior Bowl in late January, former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has spoken with all 32 NFL teams. However, after Clemson’s Pro Day on Thursday, the hero of the (…)
No. 12 Clemson struck first against Notre Dame in the bottom of the second inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday, scoring four runs on three hits to take a 4-0 lead over the Fighting Irish. Kyle Wilkie (…)
GREENVILLE — Former Clemson players made the day for hundreds of Tiger fans on Saturday at the Haywood Mall in Greenville. Clemson players Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Treyvon Mullen, Kendall (…)
Dexter Lawrence was one of 24 former Clemson players to participate in Clemson’s Pro Day Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility. All 32 teams were represented, including 97 personnel from the (…)
A week ago today, a running back prospect from the Peach State with over 20 college offers had a chance to check out his self-proclaimed dream school. Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson’s Deondre Jackson (…)