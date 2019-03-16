Renfrow dreams about the Patriots, literally

If there is one team Hunter Renfrow is destined to play for in the NFL, it is the New England Patriots.

From Wes Welker to Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Renfrow is a carbon copy of each and is exactly what the Patriots are looking for in a slot receiver.

The former Clemson wide receiver said Saturday during his youth football camp at Nettles Park in Clemson that he has spoken with the Patriots twice, during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Ala., and at the NFL Combine last month in Indianapolis.

“I would love to be a Patriot,” Renfrow said on Saturday. “I would love to (play for) whoever gets me. That would be awesome.”

Renfrow offered up the fact he dreamed about the Patriots on Friday night.

“I had a dream that I was a Patriot last night. It was the weirdest thing,” he said.”I went to sleep and I woke up, and I was having a meeting with Tom Brady.

“It was like the weirdest thing. So we will see what happens.”

Renfrow did not speak with the Patriots after Thursday’s Clemson Pro Day. However, he said he has spoken with all 32 NFL teams since the Senior Bowl.

Renfrow did report he interviewed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders after Thursday’s pro day.

