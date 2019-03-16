Renfrow talks with the Steelers, Raiders

Since he participated in the Senior Bowl in late January, former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has spoken with all 32 NFL teams. However, after Clemson’s Pro Day on Thursday, the hero of the Tigers’ 2016 National Championship spoke with just two teams.

Renfrow confirmed Saturday from his football camp at Nettles Park in Clemson that he spoke with the Oakland Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The wide receiver said he will play for any team that selects him in next month’s NFL Draft, but he has come away completely impressed with the Steelers’ organization, saying it has the same family feel as Clemson and head coach Mike Tomlin reminds him a lot of Dabo Swinney.

“There is something I love about their organization, because Tyler Grisham was there,” Renfrow said. “They’re all about family. They are a lot like Clemson from that standpoint.

“You can tell (Tomlin) is just a great guy. I got to introduce him to my dad. We were actually watching practice and he wanted to meet my dad. He is just a special guy. He is a lot like Coach Swinney, and I would be excited to play for him if I got the chance.”

Grisham, now an offensive analyst coach on Swinney’s staff, played for the Steelers from 2009-’11 after being signed as a free agent following his Clemson playing career. Former Clemson wide receiver Martavis Bryant also played for the Steelers from 2014-’17 and former Tiger defensive back Cody Sensabaugh is currently on the Steelers’ roster.

Former Clemson tight end Michael Palmer, a teammate of Grisham’s at Clemson, also played for the Steelers from 2013-’14. He retired from the league as a Steeler.

On Saturday, Renfrow hosted 200 kids at his football camp. It completed a busy week for the former Tiger who ran just position drills during Clemson’s Pro Day on Thursday.

Saturday, however, was all about the kids, which Renfrow enjoyed coaching more than anything.

“I feel like I am just a big kid. That was me ten years ago and a lot of my play on the field is just having fun like these kids,” Renfrow said. “They are learning from me today, but I am learning a lot from them as well. Just to have fun in the game and just enjoy the moment. If you do that, then you are going to be successful.”

