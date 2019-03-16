Tigers strike first in the second

No. 12 Clemson struck first against Notre Dame in the bottom of the second inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday, scoring four runs on three hits to take a 4-0 lead over the Fighting Irish.

Kyle Wilkie singled to right-center field to get the frame started, then advanced to second on a fielder’s choice before reaching third on a throwing error by Notre Dame catcher Jack Alexander.

Davis Sharpe then hit a single to right field to score Wilkie, and Bryce Teodosio followed with a double to left-center to drive in Bryar Hawkins.

After a walk by Kier Meredith loaded the bases with one out, Sam Hall struck out but Sharpe scored on wild pitch. Teodosio later crossed home plate on a double steal and failed pickoff attempt to give the Tigers a 4-0 advantage.

