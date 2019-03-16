Top Midwest LB can see himself at Clemson following visit

West Lafayette (Ind.) linebacker Yanni Karlaftis traveled to Clemson for an unofficial visit this past Wednesday, and the Tigers made a strong impression on the top class of 2021 prospect.

“It was really fun,” Karlaftis said of the visit. “I was on campus for like seven or eight hours. I got to go around and see every building and place. Then I watched a (spring football) practice. I really liked meeting everyone and also liked going to the stadium.”

“They are a really good program that produces great athletes,” he added.

Karlaftis, a high school sophomore approaching double-digit scholarship offers, was able to spend some time with his primary recruiter for Clemson, assistant coach Lemanski Hall.

“We just talked about the school,” Karlaftis said. “He is a really nice guy and I like him.”

Karlaftis (6-3, 205) picked up offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Cincinnati in January to go with the offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue and Indiana that he received last spring.

He isn’t ready to name any favorites right now but admitted that an offer from Clemson would have a big impact on his recruitment if he were to get one moving forward.

“It would be very amazing,” he said, “because they are a great program and I can see myself there.”

Karlaftis was a disruptive force as a sophomore last season, racking up 110 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.

He is the brother of Purdue freshman defensive end George Karlaftis, who was offered by Clemson in the 2019 recruiting cycle.

