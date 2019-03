Clemson’s Keyshawn Askew pitched another solid game for No. 12 Clemson going 5 2/3 innings and only giving up five hits, two runs and one earned run in the Tigers 4-2 loss to Notre Dame Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Grayson Bryd doubled home two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth, but the Tigers fell in extra innings.

Watch Byrd and Askew’s post-game press conference on TCITV: