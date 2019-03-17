Irish use a little luck to beat Clemson on St. Patrick’s Day

It’s fitting on St. Patrick’s Day, the team named the Fighting Irish got a little bit of luck in the 10th inning to beat 12th-ranked Clemson on Sunday.

With the bases load and one out, Brooks Coetzee barely got the baseball past Clemson pitcher Carson Spiers to avoid the double-play, while allowing Carter Putz to come home with the eventual game-winning run in a 4-2 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Irish’s luck continued when Jared Miller’s double-play ball to short was overturned by replay after he outran the throw to first. That allowed pinch-runner Jack Zyska to score from third for the two-run lead.

“The bottom line was, we did not do the little things today and I have to do a better job preparing our guys for those moments,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “That being said, Notre Dame deserves a lot of credit. They were the better team today.

“We got to learn from it. Grow from it and get better from it.”

The Tigers (14-5, 4-2 ACC) had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth inning when Davis Sharpe and Bo Majkowski walked to lead off the inning. But Bryce Teodosio struck out swinging and Jordan Greene flew out center field for the second out. With Sharpe 90-feet away representing the winning run, Sam Hall struck out swinging to end the threat.

“We had an opportunity late … but we failed to do the little thigs,” Lee said.

Grayson Byrd tied the game for Clemson in the bottom of the eighth inning. The senior double down the right field line, allowing Greene and Logan Davidson to come home, tying the game at two runs apiece.

The Irish (8-10, 4-2 ACC) built a 2-0 lead through seven innings when Niko Kavadas hit a solo home run to right field in the top of the second. The Notre Dame third baseman then had a two-out single to right field in the sixth inning to score Eric Gilgenbach, who had reached after the Byrd throwing error.

For much of the game, Notre Dame pitcher Cameron Junker held Clemson at bay. The righty went seven 1/3 innings, while throwing 94 pitches. He struck out seven batters and walked two, while scattering four hits. He was charged with one earned run.

“He threw a heck of a ballgame,” Lee said. “We could not find a way to get anything going against him. He executed pitches. He did a good job of changing speeds.”

Clemson starter Keyshawn Askew threw well, too. The freshman went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on five hits. He was charged with two runs. He struck out four batters and issued two walks.

“I thought Keyshawn threw the ball well,” Lee said.

Mitch Megias earned the win for the Irish, while Carson Spiers, who came on in the ninth, suffered the loss.

The Tigers will host the College of Charleston on Tuesday at 6 p.m.