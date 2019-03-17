Lee: 'I have to do a better job preparing our guys'

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was disappointed that his team fought back but couldn’t hold off Notre Dame in a 4-2 loss Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.
Watch Lee’s press conference on TCITV:
Clemson’s Keyshawn Askew pitched another solid game for No. 12 Clemson going 5 2/3 innings and only giving up five hits, two runs and one earned run in the Tigers 4-2 loss to Notre Dame Sunday at Doug (…)
It’s fitting on St. Patrick’s Day, the team named the Fighting Irish got a little bit of luck in the 10th inning to beat 12th-ranked Clemson on Sunday. With the bases load and one out, Brooks Coetzee (…)
Last Sunday, Clemson extended an offer to Folsom (Calif.) four-star running back Daniyel Ngata, the younger brother of Tigers freshman wide receiver Joseph Ngata. “It felt really good getting an offer (…)
Clemson defeated Notre Dame 5-1 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to even the series with the Irish. Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo Gallery!
GREENVILLE — Life is a little different for Ben Boulware these days, and he is enjoying it. The former Clemson linebacker trimmed his beard, has slimmed down and owns his own business. And though he is (…)
This past week, Clemson played host to an elite sophomore quarterback from the Peach State in Aaron McLaughlin. The class of 2021 prospect from Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark made an unofficial visit to campus on (…)
West Lafayette (Ind.) linebacker Yanni Karlaftis traveled to Clemson for an unofficial visit this past Wednesday, and the Tigers made a strong impression on the top class of 2021 prospect. “It was really (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee had plenty of praise for pitcher Mat Clark after his seven inning gem Saturday lifted the Tigers to a 5-1 win Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Watch Lee’s (…)
GREENVILLE — Former Clemson offensive linemen Mitch Hyatt told The Clemson Insider Saturday, prior to signing autographs at the Haywood Mall in Greenville, there is a possibility he could move inside and (…)
Clemson pitcher Mat Clark pitched an outstanding game for the Tigers on Saturday, going seven innings and only giving up three hits and no runs in a 5-1 win over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in (…)