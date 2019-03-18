Clemson Baseball's Weekly Wrap Up

Clemson, ranked as high as 20th in the country, beat No. 11 Coastal Carolina at home in midweek action before dropping two of three home games to Notre Dame in ACC play over the weekend.

Overall Record: 14-5 ACC Record: 4-2 Last Week: 4-0 3/13 Wednesday #11 Coastal Carolina W, 8-5 3/15 Friday Notre Dame L, 2-9 3/16 Saturday Notre Dame W, 5-1 3/17 Sunday Notre Dame L, 2-4 (10) Next Week: 3/19 Tuesday College of Charleston (13-6) 6:00PM 3/20 Wednesday vs. College of Charleston (13-6)

Spirit Communications Park (Columbia, SC) 7:00PM 3/22 Friday @ Boston College (10-8, 2-4 ACC) 4:00PM 3/23 Saturday @ Boston College (10-8, 2-4 ACC) 2:00PM 3/24 Sunday @ Boston College (10-8, 2-4 ACC) 1:00PM Records as of Sunday, March 17.

Boston College travels to Northeastern on Tuesday and hosts Siena on Wednesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Logan Davidson

The junior shortstop from Charlotte, NC earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 8-for-15 (.533) in four games last week. Davidson had a double, homer, three RBI, three runs, and two walks for a .588 on-base percentage and a .800 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Bo Majkowski: 3-for-10 (.300), 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 1-1 SB

Kyle Wilkie: 3-for-10 (.300), 1 R, 3 BB

Grayson Byrd: 5-for-17 (.294), 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1-1 SB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Mat Clark

The redshirt sophomore lefty from Hilton Head Island, SC earned his second pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance on Saturday against Notre Dame. In 7.0 innings, Clark did not allow a run on three hits (.130 OBA) with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Other pitchers of note:

Owen Griffith: 5.1 IP, 1-0, 2 app, 1 R (0 ER), 4 H, 1 BB, 8 K, .200 OBA

Holt Jones: 3.0 IP, 1 save, 2 app, 0 runs, 1 H, 4 BB, 6 K, .100 OBA

Davis Sharpe: 6.0 IP, 0-1, 1 GS, 4 R (1 ER), 6 H, 2 BB, 8 K, .240 OBA

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers were outscored 19-17 by the competition despite outhitting their opponents .254 (34 hits) to .241 (34 hits). On the week, Clemson had five doubles, two homers, 11 walks, and two HBPs against 34 strikeouts while going 4-5 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.16 ERA, allowing 19 runs (13 earned) in 37.0 innings with 15 walks and 40 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .956 clip, committing seven errors in 160 chances.