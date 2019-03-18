Clemson men turn focus to making NIT run

Basketball

Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media on Monday to preview Tuesday’s first-round matchup with Wright State in the National Invitational Tournament.

The Tigers (19-13) will host Brownell’s former school at 7 p.m., at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Brownell said the Tigers were disappointed not to get a selection into the NCAA Tournament, but they have moved on past that and are now concentrating on the opportunity they do have … playing in the NIT and trying to make a run to New York.

