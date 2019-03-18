Clemson women earn NCAA Tournament bid

After a 17-year hiatus, the Clemson women’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (19-12) were selected as the No. 9 seed in the Portland Region and will play No. 8 seed South Dakota in Starkville, Miss., on Friday. The winner is paired up with top-seed Mississippi State, who will host No. 16 seed Southern in the first round.

This is the Lady Tigers first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2002.

ESPN released the bracket two hours early after it slipped up in preparing for its selection show Monday night and revealed the bracket accidentally on ESPNU earlier in the afternoon.

The bracket went viral on Twitter and forced ESPN to start its selection show two hours earlier than scheduled. The network issued an apology to the NCAA and the participating schools as it came on the air at 5 o’clock on ESPN2.

“An unfortunate technical error by ESPN revealed the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship bracket earlier (Monday). We regret the network’s mistake and are working with our partners at ESPN to prevent similar errors in future years,” the NCAA released in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with ESPN to bring fans exciting coverage throughout the remainder of the championship.”

Clemson has been a Cinderella story all year under first-year head coach Amanda Butler. A year after going 1-15 in the ACC, Butler came in a took the Tigers to a No. 7 finish in the ACC with a 9-7 record with basically the same players. It was their best finish in the ACC since the 2001-’02 season.

This will be Clemson’s 16th appearance in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.