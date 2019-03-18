Instant Replay: Notre Dame 4, Clemson 2

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 12 Clemson’s 4-2, 10-inning setback to Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Fighting Irish (8-10, 4-2 ACC) struck first on a solo homer in the top of the second for a 1-0 lead. Notre Dame would double their lead to 2-0 with an unearned run. The Tigers (14-5, 4-2 ACC) tied the game up in the bottom of the eighth inning. Jordan Greene led off the inning with a single and Logan Davidson drew a one-out walk to set up Grayson Byrd for a two-run double to make it 2-2. After both teams stranded two runners in the ninth inning, the Irish plated two runs in the 10th to take a 4-2 lead. Clemson would get the winning run to the plate, but could not tie the game as Notre Dame took the game and the series.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the bottom of the ninth inning. With the game tied 2-2, the Tigers would put the first two batters on base with consecutive walks to put the winning run in scoring position. However, Clemson was not able to bring the run home and the game went into extra innings.

What went right?

Keyshawn Askew pitched well, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits in 5.2 innings. Owen Griffith looked good out of the bullpen again, tossing 2.1 innings of one-hit ball. Davidson and Byrd led the Tigers at the plate with two hits each while Byrd drove in both of Clemson’s runs.

What went wrong?

The Tiger defense had a tough day, committing three errors that led to two unearned runs. Clemson also gave up five “free 90s” with two walks and three HBPs. Offensively, the Tigers struggled to build innings as they had only seven hits in the contest, with four of those coming in the final three innings.