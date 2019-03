No. 20 Clemson extended its lead over the College of Charleston to 8-0 in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a three-run home run by senior Jordan Greene on Tuesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

After Bo Majkowski reached on a fielding error and advanced to third on a double down the left-field line by Adam Hackenberg, Greene crushed his third homer of the season over the left-field wall to give the Tigers an eight-run advantage.