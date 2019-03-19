Lee: 'Great game today'

Clemson head coach Monte Lee said it was a “great game today on pretty much all ends” after the Tigers defeated the College of Charleston, 13-1, Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.
Watch Lee’s post-game press conference on TCITV:
Clemson seniors Marcquise Reed and David Skara spoke to the media following Tuesday’s 75-69 victory over Wright State in the first round of the NIT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. Reed scored a (…)
Marcquise Reed scored a game-high 24 points Tuesday as Clemson advanced to the second-round of the NIT with a 75-69 win over Wright State at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The Tigers (20-13) got 17 (…)
With his team up three points, John Newman grabbed a key offensive rebound with 17.6 seconds to play off a Marcquise Reed miss to help seal Clemson’s 75-69 victory over Wright State Tuesday at Littlejohn (…)
Clemson’s Brooks Crawford returned to the field and had a solid outing in his first start since returning from injury as the Tigers rolled to a 13-1 victory over the College of Charleston on Tuesday at (…)
No. 20 Clemson scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to a 13-1 victory over the College of Charleston on Tuesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers bounced back from a series loss to (…)
In his 10-plus years as Clemson’s head coach, Dabo Swinney has had 51 players drafted into the NFL, that’s the fifth most in college football. Of those 51 players, eight have gone in the first round, (…)
No. 20 Clemson extended its lead over the College of Charleston to 8-0 in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a three-run home run by senior Jordan Greene on Tuesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. (…)
Junior shortstop Logan Davidson crushed a two-run home run to jumpstart a five-run first inning as No. 20 Clemson took a 5-0 lead against the College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday (…)
The champs were back at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Tuesday night. All-Americans Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins threw out the first pitch before the game with College of Charleston. Photo Gallery
Milton (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Paul Tchio will be among the Clemson commits in attendance for the spring game at Death Valley on April 6. “I can’t wait,” Tchio told TCI recently. “I’ve been (…)