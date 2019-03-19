Lee: 'Great game today'

Clemson head coach Monte Lee said it was a “great game today on pretty much all ends” after the Tigers defeated the College of Charleston, 13-1, Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Watch Lee’s post-game press conference on TCITV:

 

