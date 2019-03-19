Photo Gallery: Wilkins, Lawrence throw out first pitch

The champs were back at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Tuesday night. All-Americans Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins threw out the first pitch before the game with College of Charleston.
Latest
Swinney can easily sell Clemson to the NFL with recruits
In his 10-plus years as Clemson’s head coach, Dabo Swinney has had 51 players drafted into the NFL, that’s the fifth most in college football. Of those 51 players, eight have gone in the first round, (…)
Greene's homer gives Clemson command over Cougars
No. 20 Clemson extended its lead over the College of Charleston to 8-0 in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a three-run home run by senior Jordan Greene on Tuesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. (…)
Davidson blast starts big first inning for Tigers
Junior shortstop Logan Davidson crushed a two-run home run to jumpstart a five-run first inning as No. 20 Clemson took a 5-0 lead against the College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday (…)
Clemson commit making his pitch to the nation's top QB
Milton (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Paul Tchio will be among the Clemson commits in attendance for the spring game at Death Valley on April 6. “I can’t wait,” Tchio told TCI recently. “I’ve been (…)
Motivation will decide Clemson’s fate in the NIT
In 2014, Clemson was making its first post-season tournament appearance in three years. At the time, Brad Brownell had a young team, which was led by junior standout K.J. McDaniels. Clemson (…)
Tigers take on Cougars in Midweek Series
No. 20 Clemson (14-5) takes on College of Charleston (13-6) in two key midweek games this week. Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 4:00PM at Doug Kingsmore Stadium while Wednesday’s contest is set for (…)
No. 1 ranked corner returns to Clemson
Not many sophomore prospects are in the position that Tony Grimes is in. The top-rated cornerback from Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne has just two seasons of high school football under his belt but has (…)
Clemson Baseball's Weekly Wrap Up
Clemson, ranked as high as 20th in the country, beat No. 11 Coastal Carolina at home in midweek action before dropping two of three home games to Notre Dame in ACC play over the weekend. (…)
Butler says Clemson isn't done yet
As Amanda Butler addressed the crowd of Clemson supporters who came to watch Monday’s selection show at the Coliseum Club at Littlejohn Coliseum, she gave them one final message after she said her thank (…)