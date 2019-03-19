Swinney can easily sell Clemson to the NFL with recruits

In his 10-plus years as Clemson’s head coach, Dabo Swinney has had 51 players drafted into the NFL, that’s the fifth most in college football. Of those 51 players, eight have gone in the first round, that is fourth in the country.

Swinney is proud of both of those accomplishments. And though the takes a lot of pride in seeing guys like Deandre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams and Deshaun Watson be picked in the first round, he takes even more pride in seeing someone like Grady Jarrett or Dorian O’Daniel become NFL starters.

“Any ole jackleg can pick Sammy Watkins and Deshaun Watson, I mean, I take a lot of pride in the Grady Jarretts, the Jaron Browns, the Charone Peakes, the Adam Humphries and the Tyler Shatley, who is going on year six or whatever it is,” Swinney said. “Having that conversation with him as a junior, ‘If you play offensive line you might have a chance to play pro ball.’ I love that.”

Swinney is proud to see so many of his former players in the NFL. In all, 91 of his former players have been drafted or signed as free agents and 77 percent of those have gone on to make NFL rosters.

“We have examples at all levels,” he said. “We have the guy who was a super star when he came out of high school. He was a super star when he got here, and he was a super star when he left. We have those guys.

“Then we got those guys that no one knew anything about. He was not a highly recruited guy and made it. Then we have the walk-on, who came in and had a great career and is getting ready to be drafted. So, we have stories at all levels. I think we have a guy at every position in the NFL … punter, kicker, OLs, wideouts, linebackers, quarterbacks, running back, D-linemen everywhere, DBs, I think we have someone at every single position, so it definitely helps when you have that part to sell with your whole recruiting process.”

