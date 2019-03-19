Tigers take on Cougars in Midweek Series

No. 20 Clemson (14-5) takes on College of Charleston (13-6) in two key midweek games this week. Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 4:00PM at Doug Kingsmore Stadium while Wednesday’s contest is set for 7:00PM at Segra Park in Columbia, SC.
The Series
|Meetings:
|29 (first met in 1899)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 27-2
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 19-2 (Clemson leads 5-2 at DKS)
|Record at Neutral:
|Teams have never met at a neutral site
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 8-4 at CofC & 7-2 at DKS in 2017
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 3-1 (CU: 3-1)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 31-14 all-time on March 19 with a 11-2 mark at home.
|The Tigers are 34-16 all-time on March 20 with a 2-1 mark at neutral sites.
|Clemson has faced six of the nine programs in the CAA (missing Hofstra, Northeastern, and Towson). The Tigers are 108-20 in those meetings, with an 84-13 record at home and a 2-0 mark at neutral sites.
|Coach Lee has faced all nine programs in the CAA. Lee is 62-27 against the teams, including a 12-1 mark at Clemson (3-1 vs. CofC and 3-0 vs. Elon, James Madison, and William & Mary).
|Coach Lee spent seven seasons at College of Charleston (his alma mater). In that time, he compiled a 276-145 (.656) record with three regional appearances and one super regional trip.
The Cougars
|Head Coach:
|Chad Holbrook (2nd season at CofC)
|2018 Recap:
|36-19 (15-8; 3rd CAA) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|4th in Colonial Athletic Association (9 teams)
|2019 Road:
|1-3 (9-10 in 2018)
|2019 Neutral:
|0-0 (1-2 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 3-1 vs. Furman (Sun, 3/17)
W, 2-1 vs. Furman (Sat, 3/16)
W, 13-3 vs. Furman (Fri, 3/15)
L, 1-9 @ Charleston Southern (Wed, 3/13)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.277 (5.9 RPG) with 38 2B, 5 3B, 14 HR, 67 BB, 14 HBP, 111 K, 44-55 SB
|Pitching:
|3.75 ERA, .254 OBA (161 hits), 67 BB, & 158 K in 168.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.969 (21 errors in 684 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|2019 Home:
|12-4 (28-9 in 2018)
|2019 Neutral:
|1-0 (4-2 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 2-4 (10) vs. Notre Dame (Sun, 3/17)
W, 5-1 vs. Notre Dame (Sat, 3/16)
L, 2-9 vs. Notre Dame (Fri, 3/15)
W, 8-5 vs. #11 Coastal Carolina (Wed, 3/13)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.271 (6.7 RPG) with 36 2B, 27 HR, 86 BB, 23 HBP, 168 K, 33-41 SB
|Pitching:
|3.68 ERA, .225 OBA (143 hits), 64 BB, & 203 K in 171.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.971 (20 errors in 696 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|College of Charleston
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|9
|Danny Wondrack
|SR
|.338 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 20 RBI in 19 games
|1B
|11
|Ari Sechopoulos
|JR
|.240 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 19 games
|2B
|5
|Dupree Hart
|SR
|.314 BA with 3 2B, 1 3B, & 17 RBI in 19 games
|SS
|1
|Luke Manzo
|SR
|.220 BA with 3 2B, 4 RBI, & 11 BB in 17 games
|3B
|22
|Chaz Davey
|*SR
|.263 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 19 games
|LF
|34
|Logan McRae
|*SR
|.364 BA with 11 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 19 games
|CF
|7
|Chris Graham
|JR
|.361 BA with 2 2B, 3 RBI, & 8 R in 15 games
|RF
|12
|Cross Holfert
|JR
|.224 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 14 games
|DH
|10
|Harrison Hawkins
|JR
|.283 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 17 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.292 BA with 3 2B, 7 RBI, & 10 BB in 16 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.310 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 13 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.232 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 18 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.343 BA with 6 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 19 games
|3B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.315 BA with 5 2B, 2 HR, & 16 RBI in 19 games
|LF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.338 BA with 7 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 19 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.262 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 15 RBI in 19 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.263 BA with 1 2B, 1 RBI, & 2 BB in 14 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.315 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 15 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|RHP
|36
|Steven Cook
|JR
|3-1/7 app/2 GS/2.92 ERA (12.1 IP)/.275 OBA (14 hits)/8 BB/13 K
|RHP
|19
|Brooks Crawford
|SR
|0-1/3 app/3 GS/6.75 ERA (12.0 IP)/.308 OBA (16 hits)/1 BB/12 K
|Game Two
|Neither team has announced a starter for game two of the series
Tiger Career Stats vs. College of Charleston
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Greene
|.375
|4-4
|16
|2
|6
|0
|1-2
|2B
|Byrd
|.200
|2-2
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0-2
|SH
|Davidson
|.143
|2-2
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1-0
|HR
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|OBA
|Griffith
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crawford
|4.15
|2-1
|0-0
|4.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.250
|Hennessy
|5.40
|1-0
|0-0
|1.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286