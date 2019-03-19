Tigers take on Cougars in Midweek Series

Tigers take on Cougars in Midweek Series

Baseball

Tigers take on Cougars in Midweek Series

No. 20 Clemson (14-5) takes on College of Charleston (13-6) in two key midweek games this week. Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 4:00PM at Doug Kingsmore Stadium while Wednesday’s contest is set for 7:00PM at Segra Park in Columbia, SC.

 

The Series

Meetings: 29 (first met in 1899)
Series Record: Clemson leads 27-2
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 19-2 (Clemson leads 5-2 at DKS)
Record at Neutral: Teams have never met at a neutral site
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 8-4 at CofC & 7-2 at DKS in 2017
vs. Lee: Lee leads 3-1 (CU: 3-1)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 31-14 all-time on March 19 with a 11-2 mark at home.
The Tigers are 34-16 all-time on March 20 with a 2-1 mark at neutral sites.
Clemson has faced six of the nine programs in the CAA (missing Hofstra, Northeastern, and Towson). The Tigers are 108-20 in those meetings, with an 84-13 record at home and a 2-0 mark at neutral sites.
Coach Lee has faced all nine programs in the CAA. Lee is 62-27 against the teams, including a 12-1 mark at Clemson (3-1 vs. CofC and 3-0 vs. Elon, James Madison, and William & Mary).
Coach Lee spent seven seasons at College of Charleston (his alma mater). In that time, he compiled a 276-145 (.656) record with three regional appearances and one super regional trip.

The Cougars

Head Coach: Chad Holbrook (2nd season at CofC)
2018 Recap: 36-19 (15-8; 3rd CAA) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 4th in Colonial Athletic Association (9 teams)
2019 Road: 1-3 (9-10 in 2018)
2019 Neutral: 0-0 (1-2 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 3-1 vs. Furman (Sun, 3/17)
W, 2-1 vs. Furman (Sat, 3/16)
W, 13-3 vs. Furman (Fri, 3/15)
L, 1-9 @ Charleston Southern (Wed, 3/13)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .277 (5.9 RPG) with 38 2B, 5 3B, 14 HR, 67 BB, 14 HBP, 111 K, 44-55 SB
Pitching: 3.75 ERA, .254 OBA (161 hits), 67 BB, & 158 K in 168.0 IP
Fielding: .969 (21 errors in 684 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
2019 Home: 12-4 (28-9 in 2018)
2019 Neutral: 1-0 (4-2 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 2-4 (10) vs. Notre Dame (Sun, 3/17)
W, 5-1 vs. Notre Dame (Sat, 3/16)
L, 2-9 vs. Notre Dame (Fri, 3/15)
W, 8-5 vs. #11 Coastal Carolina (Wed, 3/13)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .271 (6.7 RPG) with 36 2B, 27 HR, 86 BB, 23 HBP, 168 K, 33-41 SB
Pitching: 3.68 ERA, .225 OBA (143 hits), 64 BB, & 203 K in 171.0 IP
Fielding: .971 (20 errors in 696 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

College of Charleston
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 9 Danny Wondrack SR .338 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 20 RBI in 19 games
1B 11 Ari Sechopoulos JR .240 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 19 games
2B 5 Dupree Hart SR .314 BA with 3 2B, 1 3B, & 17 RBI in 19 games
SS 1 Luke Manzo SR .220 BA with 3 2B, 4 RBI, & 11 BB in 17 games
3B 22 Chaz Davey *SR .263 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 19 games
LF 34 Logan McRae *SR .364 BA with 11 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 19 games
CF 7 Chris Graham JR .361 BA with 2 2B, 3 RBI, & 8 R in 15 games
RF 12 Cross Holfert JR .224 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 14 games
DH 10 Harrison Hawkins JR .283 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 17 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .292 BA with 3 2B, 7 RBI, & 10 BB in 16 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .310 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 13 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .232 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 18 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .343 BA with 6 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 19 games
3B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .315 BA with 5 2B, 2 HR, & 16 RBI in 19 games
LF 5 Sam Hall SO .338 BA with 7 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 19 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .262 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 15 RBI in 19 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .263 BA with 1 2B, 1 RBI, & 2 BB in 14 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .315 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 15 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
RHP 36 Steven Cook JR 3-1/7 app/2 GS/2.92 ERA (12.1 IP)/.275 OBA (14 hits)/8 BB/13 K
RHP 19 Brooks Crawford SR 0-1/3 app/3 GS/6.75 ERA (12.0 IP)/.308 OBA (16 hits)/1 BB/12 K
Game Two
Neither team has announced a starter for game two of the series

Tiger Career Stats vs. College of Charleston

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Greene .375 4-4 16 2 6 0 1-2 2B
Byrd .200 2-2 5 0 1 1 0-2 SH
Davidson .143 2-2 7 2 1 2 1-0 HR
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Griffith 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crawford 4.15 2-1 0-0 4.1 4 2 2 1 2 .250
Hennessy 5.40 1-0 0-0 1.2 2 1 1 0 2 .286

 

