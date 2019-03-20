Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson sweeps Cougars

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson sweeps Cougars

Baseball

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson sweeps Cougars

By , 37 minutes ago

By: and |

COLUMBIA — Clemson used six pitchers and gave up just seven hits in a 4-1 victory over the College of Charleston Wednesday night at Segra Park in Columbia.

Check out all of the action from the Tigers’ win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home