Clemson pitches its way to victory in Columbia

COLUMBIA — After using the long ball and plating 13 runs in a rout of the College of Charleston on Tuesday night in Clemson, the 20th-ranked Tigers took a different approach in the second game of their series with the Cougars on Wednesday in Columbia.

Led by starter Jackson Lindley, Clemson used pitching to knock off the College of Charleston, 4-1, at Segra Park in Columbia.

Lindley teamed up with Travis Marr, Sam Weatherly, Owen Griffith, Holt Jones and Carson Spiers to limit the Cougars to seven hits in the victory. Their lone run came on a double steal attempt in third inning. The run scored before the Tigers got the tag on the runner who caught in a run-down between first and second.

Lindley was charged with the one run after he gave up three hits. He threw 61 pitches before Marr came on in relief to start the fourth inning. Marr pitched two innings of scoreless baseball before he was replaced by Weatherly in the sixth.

Marr earned the win, his first of the season. Spiers came on in the bottom of the ninth to earn his sixth save of the season.

Clemson (16-5) scored first in the top of the second inning when Bryce Teodosio drove a base hit to left field with two outs to score Davis Sharpe from second. Sharpe started the rally with a two-out hit up the middle and then Bo Majkowski drew a walk to keep the inning alive.

The Tigers extended their lead to 2-0 in the top of the third inning when Kyle Wilkie drove Sam Hall home with a grounder to third base. Hall led off the inning with a double down the left field line. He later scored after a Logan Davidson walk, a grounder to the mound by Grayson Byrd and Wilkie’s grounder to third.

After the Cougars (13-8) scored their lone run in the third, the Tigers increased their lead to 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning when Bo Majkowski singled to right center field, scoring Wilkie who led off the inning with a base hit through the left field.

Clemson will get back into ACC Play on Friday when it heads to Boston College for a three-game series this weekend.