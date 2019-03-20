Instant Replay: Clemson 13, College of Charleston 1

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 20 Clemson’s 13-1 win over College of Charleston on Tuesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (15-5) struck quickly in the first inning as Sam Hall led off with a single and Logan Davidson launched a homer for an early 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Kyle Wilkie would score on a passed ball followed by a walk to force a in a run and a sac fly by Jordan Greene for a 5-0 lead. Clemson added to their lead in the third as Greene hit a three-run homer to make the score 8-0. Wilkie would bring another run in with a sac fly in the fifth to put the Tigers up 9-0. The Cougars (13-7) plated an unearned run in the sixth to cut it to 9-1, but could get no closer as Clemson added four runs in the eighth to wrap up the 13-1 win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed right off the bat as the Tigers scored five runs on four hits in the first inning and chased the College of Charleston starting pitcher out of the game after pitching to just seven batters and recording only a single out.

What went right?

The Clemson offense struck quickly and kept the pressure on throughout the game as they had three separate three-run innings. The Tigers had nine total hits, led by two from Wilkie, and drew seven walks along with a HBP. Greene had a game-high four RBI while Davidson drove in three runs and Matt Cooper had two RBI. Brooks Crawford, on a pitch count as he comes back from an injury, picked up the win with an effective 4.1 scoreless innings of four-hit baseball. Sheldon Reed looked good out of the bullpen with 2.2 innings while Luke Sommerfeld and Andrew Coker each tossed a scoreless inning.

What went wrong?

Very little went wrong for Clemson on the day. The Tigers took advantage of the “free 90s” and used timely hitting throughout the game to continue to pad their lead.