Sunshine State DE sets return visit to Clemson

Cade Denhoff, a standout sophomore prospect from the Sunshine State, will make another unofficial visit to Clemson in less than a week.

The Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School defensive end told The Clemson Insider he will be on campus next Monday, March 25.

“I am really pumped to watch practice and see what a team meeting looks like while I’m at Clemson,” Denhoff said. “I’m also hoping to meet some of the other coaches on the staff as well as look a little deeper into the culture of the program.”

Denhoff, a class of 2021 prospect with several college offers to his credit already, camped at Clemson last summer and then returned for the South Carolina game at Death Valley in the fall.

“For starters, the coaches are really great,” Denhoff said of Clemson. “From what I’ve seen they are really invested in their players and their recruits. Also I know the academics are really strong and I know the graduation rate for football players is really high.”

During his previous visits to Clemson, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Denhoff has been able to speak with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“They both encouraged me to keep working, especially in increasing my diet and to embrace the weight room,” Denhoff said. “I’ve grown in both those areas since.”

Denhoff received his first scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, UCF and Toledo in January. Nebraska extended his latest offer last month.

As a sophomore last season, Denhoff earned first-team all-county honors after logging 95 total tackles and 6.5 sacks along with three forced fumbles.

“I would describe myself as a physical defensive end who has a nose for the ball,” Denhoff said. “I would also say that I am a guy who uses a lot of technique.”

Other schools showing early interest in Denhoff besides Clemson include Duke, USF and Tulane. He is set to visit Vanderbilt on March 30 as well.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here