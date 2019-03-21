Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 11-6 (.647) again out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 147-57 (.721) in non-conference action on the season.

Louisville (4-0) was the only team to have a perfect week as five teams (Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College (11-9, 2-4) This Week: 2-3 3/15 @ Wake Forest * W, 5-3 3/16 @ Wake Forest * L, 9-22 3/17 @ Wake Forest * L, 3-13 3/19 @ Northeastern L, 2-4 3/20 Siena W, 7-5

#20 Clemson (16-5, 4-2) This Week: 3-2 3/15 Notre Dame * L, 2-9 3/16 Notre Dame * W, 5-1 3/17 Notre Dame * L, 2-4 (10) 3/19 College of Charleston W, 13-1 3/20 vs. College of Charleston W, 4-1

Duke (12-9, 2-4) This Week: 0-4 3/15 #7 Louisville * L, 3-8 3/16 #7 Louisville * L, 1-2 3/17 #7 Louisville * L, 6-8 3/20 Campbell L, 6-12

#14 Florida State (15-5, 3-3) This Week: 2-3 3/15 @ #2 NC State * L, 0-16 3/16 @ #2 NC State * L, 8-9 3/17 @ #2 NC State * W, 7-5 3/19 Central Florida L, 7-9 3/20 Florida International W, 9-6

Georgia Tech (14-7, 3-3) This Week: 3-1 3/15 Virginia * L, 8-9 3/16 Virginia * W, 7-3 3/17 Virginia * W, 6-5 3/19 @ Mercer W, 14-8

#4 Louisville (17-4, 5-1) This Week: 4-0 3/15 @ #24 Duke * W, 8-3 3/16 @ #24 Duke * W, 2-1 3/17 @ #24 Duke * W, 8-6 3/19 @ Eastern Kentucky W, 12-8

Miami (FL) (15-6, 3-3) This Week: 1-3 3/15 @ #8 North Carolina * W, 6-4 3/16 @ #8 North Carolina * L, 3-9 3/17 @ #8 North Carolina * L, 5-8 3/20 Columbia L, 2-4

#1 NC State (20-1, 5-1) This Week: 3-1 3/15 #1 Florida State * W, 16-0 3/16 #1 Florida State * W, 9-8 3/17 #1 Florida State * L, 5-7 3/19 Towson W, 11-1

#8 North Carolina (16-6, 2-4) This Week: 2-2 3/15 Miami (FL) * L, 4-6 3/16 Miami (FL) * W, 9-3 3/17 Miami (FL) * W, 8-5 3/19 @ Liberty L, 0-2

Notre Dame (8-10, 4-2) This Week: 2-1 3/15 @ #12 Clemson * W, 9-2 3/16 @ #12 Clemson * L, 15 3/17 @ #12 Clemson * W, 4-2 (10)

Pittsburgh (7-12, 1-5) This Week: 1-3 3/15 Virginia Tech * L, 4-11 3/16 Virginia Tech * L, 1-16 3/17 Virginia Tech * W, 1-0 3/20 Kent State L, 4-6

Virginia (10-10, 2-4) This Week: 2-2 3/15 @ Georgia Tech * W, 9-8 3/16 @ Georgia Tech * L, 3-7 3/17 @ Georgia Tech * L, 5-6 3/20 Connecticut W, 6-3

Virginia Tech (15-6, 3-3) This Week: 4-1 3/15 @ Pittsburgh * W, 11-4 3/16 @ Pittsburgh * W, 16-1 3/17 @ Pittsburgh * L, 0-1 3/19 High Point W, 16-1 3/20 @ Marshall W, 11-3

Wake Forest (13-9, 3-3) This Week: 3-1 3/15 Boston College * L, 3-5 3/16 Boston College * W, 22-9 3/17 Boston College * W, 13-3 3/19 Charlotte W, 14-6

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, March 22

#20 Clemson @ Boston College

Wake Forest @ Duke

#14 Florida State @ Notre Dame

Georgia Tech @ #4 Louisville

#1 NC State @ Miami (FL)

#8 North Carolina @ Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh @ Virginia

Saturday, March 23

#20 Clemson @ Boston College

Wake Forest @ Duke

#14 Florida State @ Notre Dame

Georgia Tech @ #4 Louisville

#1 NC State @ Miami (FL)

#8 North Carolina @ Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh @ Virginia

Sunday, March 24

#20 Clemson @ Boston College

Wake Forest @ Duke

#14 Florida State @ Notre Dame

Georgia Tech @ #4 Louisville

#1 NC State @ Miami (FL)

#8 North Carolina @ Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh @ Virginia

Tuesday, March 26

Boston College @ Connecticut

Clemson @ Charlotte

Duke @ Davidson

#14 Florida State vs. #9 Florida (Jacksonville, FL)

#5 Georgia @ Georgia Tech

Miami (OH) @ Louisville

Elon @ #1 NC State

Campbell @ North Carolina

Chicago State @ Notre Dame

Longwood @ Virginia

Liberty @ Virginia Tech

Wake Forest @ UNC Greensboro

Wednesday, March 27

Miami (FL) @ Florida Atlantic

#1 NC State vs. North Carolina A&T (Greensboro, NC)

Pittsburgh @ Youngstown State

Richmond @ Virginia

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L NC State 20 1 — 5 1 Louisville 17 4 — 5 1 Notre Dame 8 10 1.0 4 2 Clemson 16 5 1.0 4 2 Florida State 15 5 2.0 3 3 Wake Forest 13 9 2.0 3 3 Boston College 11 9 3.0 2 4 Coastal W L GB W L Georgia Tech 14 7 — 3 3 Miami (FL) 15 6 — 3 3 Virginia Tech 15 6 — 3 3 Duke 12 9 1.0 2 4 North Carolina 16 6 1.0 2 4 Virginia 10 10 1.0 2 4 Pittsburgh 7 12 2.0 1 5

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR 5 NR 2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 5 NR 2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 4 NR 3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 23 3 NR 3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 21 8 NR 3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 6 8 NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 15 20 10 17 9 22 8 NR 2/18 15 20 9 19 12 22 8 NR 2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 10 6 NR 3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 5 4 NR 3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 2 14 NR 3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 1 16 NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR 7 20 2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR 6 20 2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR 5 NR 3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 22 3 NR 3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 20 15 NR 3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 6 16 NR