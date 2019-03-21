Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 11-6 (.647) again out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 147-57 (.721) in non-conference action on the season.
Louisville (4-0) was the only team to have a perfect week as five teams (Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College (11-9, 2-4)
This Week: 2-3
3/15
@ Wake Forest *
W, 5-3
3/16
@ Wake Forest *
L, 9-22
3/17
@ Wake Forest *
L, 3-13
3/19
@ Northeastern
L, 2-4
3/20
Siena
W, 7-5
#20 Clemson (16-5, 4-2)
This Week: 3-2
3/15
Notre Dame *
L, 2-9
3/16
Notre Dame *
W, 5-1
3/17
Notre Dame *
L, 2-4 (10)
3/19
College of Charleston
W, 13-1
3/20
vs. College of Charleston
W, 4-1
Duke (12-9, 2-4)
This Week: 0-4
3/15
#7 Louisville *
L, 3-8
3/16
#7 Louisville *
L, 1-2
3/17
#7 Louisville *
L, 6-8
3/20
Campbell
L, 6-12
#14 Florida State (15-5, 3-3)
This Week: 2-3
3/15
@ #2 NC State *
L, 0-16
3/16
@ #2 NC State *
L, 8-9
3/17
@ #2 NC State *
W, 7-5
3/19
Central Florida
L, 7-9
3/20
Florida International
W, 9-6
Georgia Tech (14-7, 3-3)
This Week: 3-1
3/15
Virginia *
L, 8-9
3/16
Virginia *
W, 7-3
3/17
Virginia *
W, 6-5
3/19
@ Mercer
W, 14-8
#4 Louisville (17-4, 5-1)
This Week: 4-0
3/15
@ #24 Duke *
W, 8-3
3/16
@ #24 Duke *
W, 2-1
3/17
@ #24 Duke *
W, 8-6
3/19
@ Eastern Kentucky
W, 12-8
Miami (FL) (15-6, 3-3)
This Week: 1-3
3/15
@ #8 North Carolina *
W, 6-4
3/16
@ #8 North Carolina *
L, 3-9
3/17
@ #8 North Carolina *
L, 5-8
3/20
Columbia
L, 2-4
#1 NC State (20-1, 5-1)
This Week: 3-1
3/15
#1 Florida State *
W, 16-0
3/16
#1 Florida State *
W, 9-8
3/17
#1 Florida State *
L, 5-7
3/19
Towson
W, 11-1
#8 North Carolina (16-6, 2-4)
This Week: 2-2
3/15
Miami (FL) *
L, 4-6
3/16
Miami (FL) *
W, 9-3
3/17
Miami (FL) *
W, 8-5
3/19
@ Liberty
L, 0-2
Notre Dame (8-10, 4-2)
This Week: 2-1
3/15
@ #12 Clemson *
W, 9-2
3/16
@ #12 Clemson *
L, 15
3/17
@ #12 Clemson *
W, 4-2 (10)
Pittsburgh (7-12, 1-5)
This Week: 1-3
3/15
Virginia Tech *
L, 4-11
3/16
Virginia Tech *
L, 1-16
3/17
Virginia Tech *
W, 1-0
3/20
Kent State
L, 4-6
Virginia (10-10, 2-4)
This Week: 2-2
3/15
@ Georgia Tech *
W, 9-8
3/16
@ Georgia Tech *
L, 3-7
3/17
@ Georgia Tech *
L, 5-6
3/20
Connecticut
W, 6-3
Virginia Tech (15-6, 3-3)
This Week: 4-1
3/15
@ Pittsburgh *
W, 11-4
3/16
@ Pittsburgh *
W, 16-1
3/17
@ Pittsburgh *
L, 0-1
3/19
High Point
W, 16-1
3/20
@ Marshall
W, 11-3
Wake Forest (13-9, 3-3)
This Week: 3-1
3/15
Boston College *
L, 3-5
3/16
Boston College *
W, 22-9
3/17
Boston College *
W, 13-3
3/19
Charlotte
W, 14-6
Upcoming ACC Schedule
Friday, March 22
#20 Clemson @ Boston College
Wake Forest @ Duke
#14 Florida State @ Notre Dame
Georgia Tech @ #4 Louisville
#1 NC State @ Miami (FL)
#8 North Carolina @ Virginia Tech
Pittsburgh @ Virginia
Saturday, March 23
#20 Clemson @ Boston College
Wake Forest @ Duke
#14 Florida State @ Notre Dame
Georgia Tech @ #4 Louisville
#1 NC State @ Miami (FL)
#8 North Carolina @ Virginia Tech
Pittsburgh @ Virginia
Sunday, March 24
#20 Clemson @ Boston College
Wake Forest @ Duke
#14 Florida State @ Notre Dame
Georgia Tech @ #4 Louisville
#1 NC State @ Miami (FL)
#8 North Carolina @ Virginia Tech
Pittsburgh @ Virginia
Tuesday, March 26
Boston College @ Connecticut
Clemson @ Charlotte
Duke @ Davidson
#14 Florida State vs. #9 Florida (Jacksonville, FL)
#5 Georgia @ Georgia Tech
Miami (OH) @ Louisville
Elon @ #1 NC State
Campbell @ North Carolina
Chicago State @ Notre Dame
Longwood @ Virginia
Liberty @ Virginia Tech
Wake Forest @ UNC Greensboro
Wednesday, March 27
Miami (FL) @ Florida Atlantic
#1 NC State vs. North Carolina A&T (Greensboro, NC)
Pittsburgh @ Youngstown State
Richmond @ Virginia
