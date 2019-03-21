Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

Baseball

Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

By 1 hour ago

By: |

ACC teams went 11-6 (.647) again out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 147-57 (.721) in non-conference action on the season.

Louisville (4-0) was the only team to have a perfect week as five teams (Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

 

Boston College (11-9, 2-4)
This Week: 2-3
3/15 @ Wake Forest * W, 5-3
3/16 @ Wake Forest * L, 9-22
3/17 @ Wake Forest * L, 3-13
3/19 @ Northeastern L, 2-4
3/20 Siena W, 7-5

#20 Clemson (16-5, 4-2)
This Week: 3-2
3/15 Notre Dame * L, 2-9
3/16 Notre Dame * W, 5-1
3/17 Notre Dame * L, 2-4 (10)
3/19 College of Charleston W, 13-1
3/20 vs. College of Charleston W, 4-1

Duke (12-9, 2-4)
This Week: 0-4
3/15 #7 Louisville * L, 3-8
3/16 #7 Louisville * L, 1-2
3/17 #7 Louisville * L, 6-8
3/20 Campbell L, 6-12

#14 Florida State (15-5, 3-3)
This Week: 2-3
3/15 @ #2 NC State * L, 0-16
3/16 @ #2 NC State * L, 8-9
3/17 @ #2 NC State * W, 7-5
3/19 Central Florida L, 7-9
3/20 Florida International W, 9-6

Georgia Tech (14-7, 3-3)
This Week: 3-1
3/15 Virginia * L, 8-9
3/16 Virginia * W, 7-3
3/17 Virginia * W, 6-5
3/19 @ Mercer W, 14-8

#4 Louisville (17-4, 5-1)
This Week: 4-0
3/15 @ #24 Duke * W, 8-3
3/16 @ #24 Duke * W, 2-1
3/17 @ #24 Duke * W, 8-6
3/19 @ Eastern Kentucky W, 12-8

Miami (FL) (15-6, 3-3)
This Week: 1-3
3/15 @ #8 North Carolina * W, 6-4
3/16 @ #8 North Carolina * L, 3-9
3/17 @ #8 North Carolina * L, 5-8
3/20 Columbia L, 2-4

#1 NC State (20-1, 5-1)
This Week: 3-1
3/15 #1 Florida State * W, 16-0
3/16 #1 Florida State * W, 9-8
3/17 #1 Florida State * L, 5-7
3/19 Towson W, 11-1

#8 North Carolina (16-6, 2-4)
This Week: 2-2
3/15 Miami (FL) * L, 4-6
3/16 Miami (FL) * W, 9-3
3/17 Miami (FL) * W, 8-5
3/19 @ Liberty L, 0-2

Notre Dame (8-10, 4-2)
This Week: 2-1
3/15 @ #12 Clemson * W, 9-2
3/16 @ #12 Clemson * L, 15
3/17 @ #12 Clemson * W, 4-2 (10)

Pittsburgh (7-12, 1-5)
This Week: 1-3
3/15 Virginia Tech * L, 4-11
3/16 Virginia Tech * L, 1-16
3/17 Virginia Tech * W, 1-0
3/20 Kent State L, 4-6

Virginia (10-10, 2-4)
This Week: 2-2
3/15 @ Georgia Tech * W, 9-8
3/16 @ Georgia Tech * L, 3-7
3/17 @ Georgia Tech * L, 5-6
3/20 Connecticut W, 6-3

Virginia Tech (15-6, 3-3)
This Week: 4-1
3/15 @ Pittsburgh * W, 11-4
3/16 @ Pittsburgh * W, 16-1
3/17 @ Pittsburgh * L, 0-1
3/19 High Point W, 16-1
3/20 @ Marshall W, 11-3

Wake Forest (13-9, 3-3)
This Week: 3-1
3/15 Boston College * L, 3-5
3/16 Boston College * W, 22-9
3/17 Boston College * W, 13-3
3/19 Charlotte W, 14-6

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, March 22
#20 Clemson @ Boston College
Wake Forest @ Duke
#14 Florida State @ Notre Dame
Georgia Tech @ #4 Louisville
#1 NC State @ Miami (FL)
#8 North Carolina @ Virginia Tech
Pittsburgh @ Virginia

Saturday, March 23
#20 Clemson @ Boston College
Wake Forest @ Duke
#14 Florida State @ Notre Dame
Georgia Tech @ #4 Louisville
#1 NC State @ Miami (FL)
#8 North Carolina @ Virginia Tech
Pittsburgh @ Virginia

Sunday, March 24
#20 Clemson @ Boston College
Wake Forest @ Duke
#14 Florida State @ Notre Dame
Georgia Tech @ #4 Louisville
#1 NC State @ Miami (FL)
#8 North Carolina @ Virginia Tech
Pittsburgh @ Virginia

Tuesday, March 26
Boston College @ Connecticut
Clemson @ Charlotte
Duke @ Davidson
#14 Florida State vs. #9 Florida (Jacksonville, FL)
#5 Georgia @ Georgia Tech
Miami (OH) @ Louisville
Elon @ #1 NC State
Campbell @ North Carolina
Chicago State @ Notre Dame
Longwood @ Virginia
Liberty @ Virginia Tech
Wake Forest @ UNC Greensboro

Wednesday, March 27
Miami (FL) @ Florida Atlantic
#1 NC State vs. North Carolina A&T (Greensboro, NC)
Pittsburgh @ Youngstown State
Richmond @ Virginia

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L
NC State 20 1 5 1
Louisville 17 4 5 1
Notre Dame 8 10 1.0 4 2
Clemson 16 5 1.0 4 2
Florida State 15 5 2.0 3 3
Wake Forest 13 9 2.0 3 3
Boston College 11 9 3.0 2 4
Coastal W L GB W L
Georgia Tech 14 7 3 3
Miami (FL) 15 6 3 3
Virginia Tech 15 6 3 3
Duke 12 9 1.0 2 4
North Carolina 16 6 1.0 2 4
Virginia 10 10 1.0 2 4
Pittsburgh 7 12 2.0 1 5

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR 5 NR
2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 5 NR
2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 4 NR
3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 23 3 NR
3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 21 8 NR
3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 6 8 NR

 

Collegiate Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 15 20 10 17 9 22 8 NR
2/18 15 20 9 19 12 22 8 NR
2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 10 6 NR
3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 5 4 NR
3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 2 14 NR
3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 1 16 NR

 

D1 Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR 7 20
2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR 6 20
2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR 5 NR
3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 22 3 NR
3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 20 15 NR
3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 6 16 NR

 

USA Today/ESPN
CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF
Pre 19 NR 11 NR 8 23 6 NR
2/18 NP NP NP NP NP NP NP NP
2/25 NP NP NP NP NP NP NP NP
3/4 NR NR 7 NR 14 17 3 NR
3/11 20 NR 6 NR 14 12 15 NR
3/18 23 NR 19 NR 7 5 13 NR

 

, , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home