Mullen feels he is the best corner in the draft

Trayvon Mullen feels like he is the best cornerback in the NFL Draft.

“I feel like I can be a first-round corner or maybe even the first corner off the board,” he said. “It is about my preparation and how I prepare myself.”

If a team looks back at the national championship game, they will see why Mullen feels that way. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native earned Defensive MVP honors in the Tigers’ 44-16 victory over Alabama.

Besides picking off a pass and returning it 46 yards to set up a Clemson touchdown in the title game, he also had six tackles, one sack and forced a fumble. It was that kind of performance that told Mullen he was ready for the NFL.

“I feel like I have separated myself by being able to compete well and do drills well and be mentally focused and prepared for the next level,” he said.

A lot of people outside of Clemson do not know much about Mullen. He quietly had a great career at Clemson. But like most of the defensive side of the ball, he was overshadowed by the Tigers’ dominant defensive line.

Everyone knew Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant. Those four always seemed to be in the backfield busting up plays.

“Those guys got a lot of great attention, which they earned. I just try to do what I can do, and I try to be the best me that I can be. I was not too worried about that,” Mullen said.

However, Mullen is a good player, too, and he is likely going to be a mid-to-late first-round pick or a second-round pick.

“He is a great player,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “What I love about Trayvon is that he is a committed leader. He is as committed to doing what you have to do to be a great player and he loves it.

“He loves accountability. He loves team, and he certainly has all the tools to be a great corner.”

Mullen finished the season with 36 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, an interception and three passes defended.

“I would have loved to have had him for one more year, but he is going to do well,” Swinney said. “He will be drafted early. I would love to see him get somewhere in the first round. If not, he will be an early pick and on one of those first two rounds for sure.”

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here