Swinney compares Wilkins, Ferrell, Lawrence to Russell and Shaq

Prior to the 2017 NFL Draft, Dabo Swinney told anyone who would listen if an NFL team that needed a quarterback passed over Deshaun Watson, it was like passing over Michael Jordan.

Watson helped Clemson win its first national championship in 35 years in 2016, and it did with Jordan like tendencies. He led the Tigers to five game-winning drives in the final minute that year, including a two-minute drive for the ages to beat Alabama in the national championship game.

Like Jordan in pressure situations, Watson was a cool as a cucumber and never let the moment get too big.

Watson was eventually selected by the Houston Texans with the 12th-pick in the draft – the highest a former Clemson quarterback has been taken in the draft. To this point, Watson has not disappointed as he guided the Texans to a division title and hosted a first-round playoff game, including some last second heroics in several victories last year.

This year, with so many defensive linemen coming out of Clemson for the 2019 NFL Draft, Swinney did not want to give a Michael Jordan comparison when he was asked if there were any.

“We need bigger people,” he said smiling. “We need like Shaq and Bill Russell and those big-body guys. We got some of those definitely can’t miss type guys that are going to help out in the trenches.”

Of course, Swinney is referring to defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. All three are considered first-round picks at next month’s NFL Draft in Nashville, Tenn. Along with defensive end Austin Bryant, the four formed one of the more dominant defensive fronts in the history of college football.

With those four leading the way, Clemson has led the nation in combined sacks and tackles behind the line of scrimmage the last three years, including this year when they led the country in both categories.

They also helped the Tigers become the first 15-0 team in the modern era of college football, while winning a second national championship in three years.

There is nothing wrong with being compared to Russell and Shaq, of course. Russell was one of the best big-men in the history of the NBA as he led the Boston Celtics to eight World Championships in the 1960s. Shaq, also known as Shaquille O’Neal, was the most dominant post-player of his era, while helping the Los Angeles Lakers win three straight World Championships from 2000-’02.

