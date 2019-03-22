4-star Lambert gives the latest

In January, four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert unveiled a list of his top 11 schools that included Clemson along with Duke, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Since releasing his top group, the top prospect from Norfolk (Va.) Maury has received new offers from Notre Dame, NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, TCU and a couple of other schools.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Lambert, who could potentially make another cut to his top schools list in the coming months.

“I plan on narrowing down my list by the summer – if I do,” he said.

Lambert (6-2, 175) has been busy visiting a bunch of schools this offseason and has another trip lined up for this weekend.

“Been to Penn State, (Virginia) Tech, UVA, Bama, Clemson, NC State, UNC,” Lambert listed. “Georgia this weekend.”

Lambert added an offer from Clemson last spring before attending the Tigers’ victory over NC State at Death Valley in the fall. He subsequently returned to campus for the program’s elite junior day in January.

It might not be long before the standout wideout makes another visit to Clemson.

“Spring game most likely,” Lambert said of when he might make it back.

Where do the Tigers stand with Lambert at this stage of his recruitment?

“Tigers stand pretty well,” he said, adding that he has “a pretty good relationship with the coaches.”

Lambert, who hails from the same high school as Clemson freshman cornerback Sheridan Jones, isn’t looking to commit until during his senior year. Lambert is ranked by ESPN as the 27th-best wide receiver in the country and No. 151 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

