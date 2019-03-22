Lamar impressing NFL scouts with his knowledge

Brent Venables gave Tre Lamar one piece of advice when the linebacker left Clemson a year early to enter the NFL Draft.

“Just know your stuff,” Lamar recalled Venables saying.

NFL scouts know what Lamar can do from a physical standpoint. All they have to do is turn on the film. He is perhaps one of the biggest and best downhill linebackers in the draft.

From a physical standpoint, Lamar (6-3, 253) has all the tools necessary to be a middle linebacker in the NFL, but what does that really mean when it comes to playing as an NFL linebacker.

“If you want to impress these guys, impress them with your mind,” Lamar said Venables told him.

So, that is what Lamar did. Because he suffered a pectoral injury while lifting at the combine, he could not compete at the NFL Combine. But Lamar did not feel like that hurt his chances because he was able to impress NFL teams with his knowledge, something he credits Venables for.

“I feel like I know what to do all the time,” he said. “I feel like I know the concepts and I can explain things well. I feel like Coach V is one of the best defensive coordinators in the country. He gets his players ready.

“I felt like I was completely ready for the combine. I felt like any question someone asked, I had the answer to, so I felt great. Obviously, I did not do anything at the combine so the biggest thing for me was making sure I put my best foot forward speaking wise and my knowledge was top notch and it is worthy of me coming in early.”

Lamar understands how important the NFL draft process is. He understands it is all one-big interview.

“It is a job interview, but it is fun at the same time,” he said. “You enjoy what you are doing, but this is the biggest job interview of your life. You don’t get this opportunity every day, so you want to grab a hold of it.”

During Clemson’s Pro Day last week, Lamar worked out some with the defensive ends as well. He wanted to show off his versatility and show teams he can play in different capacities and in different schemes.

“I am trying to show that I can come off the edge and that I can be a three-down player that can stay on that field on third down, too,” he said.

Now as he gets set for the NFL Draft next month, Lamar continues to get ready for the next step.

“When you come into camp, make sure you are in the best shape of your life,” the former Clemson linebacker said. “So, coming in and going through drills and stuff like that, you know you have to stay physically and mentally sharp the entire time. Once you go pro, you have a job and you have to make sure you are in the best shape to do your job.”

