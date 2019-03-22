Sharpe leads Clemson over Boston College

Clemson defeated Boston College, 8-1, Friday at Brighton Field in Chestnut Hill, Mass., to take Game 1 of its three-game series against the Eagles.

Davis Sharpe had his best performance of the season. The freshman went seven innings and gave up just three hits and no runs in earning the win, his third of the season.

Sharpe is now 3-1 on the year.

Clemson took an early lead in the second inning, when James Parker doubled in two runs and Bo Majkowski doubled to score another as the Tigers took a 3-0 lead after two innings.

The Tigers (17-5, 5-2 ACC) extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fifth inning when Sam Hall scored on a double steal attempt with Logan Davidson. Both runners got on with singles in the inning.

With the bases load and one out in the top of the eighth inning Clemson blew the game open with four runs to take an 8-0 lead.

Bryce Teodosio singled to score Grayson Byrd, while Jordan Greene did the same to score Bryar Hawkins. Hall then drew a walk to score Majkowski, while Davidson earned a free pass to bring Teodosio home for the Tigers’ final run of the night.

The Tigers and Eagles play Game 2 Saturday at 2 p.m.