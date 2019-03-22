Tigers travel to Boston College for First ACC Road Series

No. 20 Clemson (16-5, 4-2 ACC) travels to Brighton, MA to take on Boston College (11-9, 2-4 ACC) in a three-game ACC series. Game times at the Harrington Athletics Village are set for 4:00PM Friday, 2:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.
The Series
|Meetings:
|39 (first met in 2006)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 31-8
|Record at BC:
|Clemson leads 15-3
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson swept 3 games at DKS in 2018 (10-2, 9-4, 8-3)
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 9-0 (CU: 9-0)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 26-19-2 all-time on March 22 with an 11-11-1 mark on the road.
|The Tigers are 33-19 all-time on March 23 with an 11-12 mark on the road.
|Clemson is 30-20-1 all-time on March 24 with an 8-10 mark on the road.
|The Tigers are making the trip to Harrington Athletic Village for the first time since the new park opened. On Clemson’s last trip to Boston College, the series was moved to Rhode Island due to weather.
|The Tigers have won seven consecutive games in the series and 12 of the overall 13 three-game series between the teams (six sweeps, six series 2-1, and one series 1-2).
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|1-1 (15-5 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 4-1 vs. College of Charleston (Columbia, SC) (Wed, 3/20)
W, 13-1 vs. College of Charleston (Tue, 3/19)
L, 2-4 (10) vs. Notre Dame (Sun, 3/17)
W, 5-1 vs. Notre Dame (Sat, 3/16)
L, 2-9 vs. Notre Dame (Fri, 3/15)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.270 (6.9 RPG) with 39 2B, 29 HR, 98 BB, 24 HBP, 179 K, 36-45 SB
|Pitching:
|3.38 ERA, .223 OBA (156 hits), 66 BB, & 211 K in 189.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.970 (23 errors in 778 chances)
The Eagles
|Head Coach:
|Mike Gambino (9th season at BC)
|2018 Recap:
|17-32 (7-22; 7th Atlantic) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|7th in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|3-5 (8-15 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 7-5 vs. Siena (Wed, 3/20)
L, 2-4 @ Northeastern (Tue, 3/19)
L, 3-13 @ Wake Forest (Sun, 3/17)
L, 9-22 @ Wake Forest (Sat, 3/16)
W, 5-3 @ Wake Forest (Fri, 3/15)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.285 (6.7 RPG) with 34 2B, 6 3B, 14 HR, 78 BB, 20 HBP, 153 K, 53-64 SB
|Pitching:
|5.44 ERA, .264 OBA (173 hits), 95 BB, & 146 K in 172.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.960 (30 errors in 751 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.309 BA with 3 2B, 9 RBI, & 10 BB in 18 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.277 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 15 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.230 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 14 RBI in 20 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.338 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 24 RBI in 21 games
|3B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.280 BA with 5 2B, 2 HR, & 16 RBI in 21 games
|LF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.333 BA with 8 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 21 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.268 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 17 RBI in 21 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.240 BA with 1 2B, 2 RBI, & 4 R in 16 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.328 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 17 games
|Boston College
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|2
|Gian Martellini
|SR
|.250 BA with 4 2B, 7 RBI, & 8 BB in 20 games
|1B
|9
|Jack Cunningham
|JR
|.256 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 16 RBI in 20 games
|2B
|7
|Cody Morrisette
|FR
|.358 BA with 7 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 20 games
|SS
|6
|Brian Dempsey
|JR
|.266 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 18 RBI in 20 games
|3B
|1
|Jake Alu
|SR
|.325 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 20 games
|LF
|17
|Chris Galland
|SO
|.234 BA with 1 2B, 1 3B, & 9 RBI in 19 games
|CF
|26
|Dante Baldelli
|JR
|.203 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 10 RBI in 20 games
|RF
|11
|Sal Frelick
|FR
|.403 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 19 RBI in 19 games
|DH
|4
|Lucas Stalman
|FR
|.316 BA with 1 3B, 2 RBI, & 5 R in 9 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|2-1/5 app/5 GS/2.03 ERA (26.2 IP)/.196 OBA (19 hits)/10 BB/38 K
|LHP
|36
|Dan Metzdorf
|SR
|2-1/3 app/3 GS/1.06 ERA (17.0 IP)/.183 OBA (11 hits)/9 BB/15 K
|Game Two
|LHP
|20
|Mat Clark
|*SO
|4-0/5 app/2 GS/1.64 ERA (22.0 IP)/.171 OBA (13 hits)/4 BB/25 K
|RHP
|34
|Matt Gill
|JR
|2-2/6 app/6 GS/5.93 ERA (27.1 IP)/.202 OBA (20 hits)/10 BB/14 K
|Game Three
|LHP
|46
|Keyshawn Askew
|FR
|2-0/5 app/4 GS/3.00 ERA (24.0 IP)/.200 OBA (17 hits)/5 BB/21 K
|RHP
|27
|Mason Pelio
|FR
|2-1/4 app/4 GS/2.78 ERA (22.2 IP)/.221 OBA (17 hits)/9 BB/15 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Boston College
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Teodosio
|1.000
|3-0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0-0
|2B, SH
|Wilkie
|.444
|3-3
|9
|2
|4
|3
|3-2
|2B, SH
|Byrd
|.273
|4-3
|11
|2
|3
|0
|2-2
|2B
|Davidson
|.238
|6-6
|21
|7
|5
|1
|6-9
|2B, SH, 2-2 SB
|Greene
|.227
|8-7
|22
|5
|5
|3
|6-5
|HR, 2-3 SB
|Weatherly
|.000
|3-1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1-3
|Cooper
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|OBA
|Hennessy
|0.00
|1-1
|1-0
|6.0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|.053
|Marr
|0.00
|1-0
|1-0
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.091
|Clark
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crawford
|2.70
|2-1
|1-0
Save
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|.269
|Gobin
|9.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.571