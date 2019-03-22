Tigers travel to Boston College for First ACC Road Series

Baseball

No. 20 Clemson (16-5, 4-2 ACC) travels to Brighton, MA to take on Boston College (11-9, 2-4 ACC) in a three-game ACC series. Game times at the Harrington Athletics Village are set for 4:00PM Friday, 2:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.

 

The Series

Meetings: 39 (first met in 2006)
Series Record: Clemson leads 31-8
Record at BC: Clemson leads 15-3
Last Meeting(s): Clemson swept 3 games at DKS in 2018 (10-2, 9-4, 8-3)
vs. Lee: Lee leads 9-0 (CU: 9-0)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 26-19-2 all-time on March 22 with an 11-11-1 mark on the road.
The Tigers are 33-19 all-time on March 23 with an 11-12 mark on the road.
Clemson is 30-20-1 all-time on March 24 with an 8-10 mark on the road.
The Tigers are making the trip to Harrington Athletic Village for the first time since the new park opened. On Clemson’s last trip to Boston College, the series was moved to Rhode Island due to weather.
The Tigers have won seven consecutive games in the series and 12 of the overall 13 three-game series between the teams (six sweeps, six series 2-1, and one series 1-2).

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 1-1 (15-5 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 4-1 vs. College of Charleston (Columbia, SC) (Wed, 3/20)
W, 13-1 vs. College of Charleston (Tue, 3/19)
L, 2-4 (10) vs. Notre Dame (Sun, 3/17)
W, 5-1 vs. Notre Dame (Sat, 3/16)
L, 2-9 vs. Notre Dame (Fri, 3/15)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .270 (6.9 RPG) with 39 2B, 29 HR, 98 BB, 24 HBP, 179 K, 36-45 SB
Pitching: 3.38 ERA, .223 OBA (156 hits), 66 BB, & 211 K in 189.0 IP
Fielding: .970 (23 errors in 778 chances)

The Eagles

Head Coach: Mike Gambino (9th season at BC)
2018 Recap: 17-32 (7-22; 7th Atlantic) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 7th in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 3-5 (8-15 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 7-5 vs. Siena (Wed, 3/20)
L, 2-4 @ Northeastern (Tue, 3/19)
L, 3-13 @ Wake Forest (Sun, 3/17)
L, 9-22 @ Wake Forest (Sat, 3/16)
W, 5-3 @ Wake Forest (Fri, 3/15)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .285 (6.7 RPG) with 34 2B, 6 3B, 14 HR, 78 BB, 20 HBP, 153 K, 53-64 SB
Pitching: 5.44 ERA, .264 OBA (173 hits), 95 BB, & 146 K in 172.0 IP
Fielding: .960 (30 errors in 751 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .309 BA with 3 2B, 9 RBI, & 10 BB in 18 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .277 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 15 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .230 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 14 RBI in 20 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .338 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 24 RBI in 21 games
3B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .280 BA with 5 2B, 2 HR, & 16 RBI in 21 games
LF 5 Sam Hall SO .333 BA with 8 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 21 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .268 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 17 RBI in 21 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .240 BA with 1 2B, 2 RBI, & 4 R in 16 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .328 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 17 games
Boston College
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 2 Gian Martellini SR .250 BA with 4 2B, 7 RBI, & 8 BB in 20 games
1B 9 Jack Cunningham JR .256 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 16 RBI in 20 games
2B 7 Cody Morrisette FR .358 BA with 7 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 20 games
SS 6 Brian Dempsey JR .266 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 18 RBI in 20 games
3B 1 Jake Alu SR .325 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 20 games
LF 17 Chris Galland SO .234 BA with 1 2B, 1 3B, & 9 RBI in 19 games
CF 26 Dante Baldelli JR .203 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 10 RBI in 20 games
RF 11 Sal Frelick FR .403 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 19 RBI in 19 games
DH 4 Lucas Stalman FR .316 BA with 1 3B, 2 RBI, & 5 R in 9 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 2-1/5 app/5 GS/2.03 ERA (26.2 IP)/.196 OBA (19 hits)/10 BB/38 K
LHP 36 Dan Metzdorf SR 2-1/3 app/3 GS/1.06 ERA (17.0 IP)/.183 OBA (11 hits)/9 BB/15 K
Game Two
LHP 20 Mat Clark *SO 4-0/5 app/2 GS/1.64 ERA (22.0 IP)/.171 OBA (13 hits)/4 BB/25 K
RHP 34 Matt Gill JR 2-2/6 app/6 GS/5.93 ERA (27.1 IP)/.202 OBA (20 hits)/10 BB/14 K
Game Three
LHP 46 Keyshawn Askew FR 2-0/5 app/4 GS/3.00 ERA (24.0 IP)/.200 OBA (17 hits)/5 BB/21 K
RHP 27 Mason Pelio FR 2-1/4 app/4 GS/2.78 ERA (22.2 IP)/.221 OBA (17 hits)/9 BB/15 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Boston College

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Teodosio 1.000 3-0 1 1 1 2 0-0 2B, SH
Wilkie .444 3-3 9 2 4 3 3-2 2B, SH
Byrd .273 4-3 11 2 3 0 2-2 2B
Davidson .238 6-6 21 7 5 1 6-9 2B, SH, 2-2 SB
Greene .227 8-7 22 5 5 3 6-5 HR, 2-3 SB
Weatherly .000 3-1 5 0 0 0 1-3
Cooper N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Hennessy 0.00 1-1 1-0 6.0 1 1 0 2 4 .053
Marr 0.00 1-0 1-0 3.1 1 0 0 1 2 .091
Clark 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crawford 2.70 2-1 1-0
Save		 6.2 7 2 2 1 5 .269
Gobin 9.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 4 1 1 0 1 .571

 

