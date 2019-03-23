Big Alabama OL ‘very excited’ to visit Clemson

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Kobe Nash, one of the biggest prospects in the state of Alabama, is starting to emerge on the recruiting radars of major programs.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound sophomore from New Market (Ala.) Buckhorn received his first offers from South Alabama, UAB and Southern Miss in recent weeks. He made an unofficial visit to Tennessee last weekend and was invited to attend Vanderbilt’s junior day at the end of this month.

Clemson is among other power conference programs that have shown interest in Nash of late, and he is now scheduled to visit Clemson this coming Wednesday, March 27. It will be his first visit to Tigertown.

“I’m actually very excited about going up to Clemson,” Nash told TCI. “I’ve heard it’s a great place and the campus is beautiful. I also can’t wait to meet the coaching staff and tour the facilities.

“Clemson is obviously one of the top programs in the country, and I was very excited when coach told me about their interest towards me. I’ve also heard they are a top 25 school when it comes to academics, which plays a very vital role in choosing where I want to go.”

Nash says Clemson is one of numerous schools that have been in contact with his head coach.

“My coach is saying he’s gotten a lot of calls about me, because I’m only a sophomore,” Nash said. “Coaches and schools can’t talk to me right now, so everything is through my coach.”

What does Nash feel he can offer for a college team in the trenches?

“I feel like I’m a very aggressive O-lineman,” he said. “My strengths would be run blocking and pulling because I’m pretty strong and quick on my feet. My pass blocking is also pretty good, but my high school has a triple-option offense where we throw the ball. But overall strength and aggression does well in run blocking.”

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here