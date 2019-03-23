Clemson Outlasts Boston College 9-5

Latest
Richard is just hoping for an opportunity
Milan Richard is not sure what April’s NFL Draft will hold for him. Clemson’s former tight end is not projected as a draft prospect and if he does get the opportunity to make an NFL roster, it will likely (…)
Florida receiver could see himself playing at ‘WRU’
It has been a big past few days in the recruitment of Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity Academy wide receiver James BlackStrain. Florida offered the class of 2021 prospect on Wednesday, then Georgia, LSU and Penn (…)
Instant Replay: Clemson 8, Boston College 1
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 20 Clemson’s 8-1 win at Boston College on Friday evening at Harrington Athletics Village. What happened? The Tigers (17-5, 5-2 ACC) (…)
Edwards wanted the ball
Though she missed her first three shots in Friday’s first round of the NCAA Tournament, Dani Edwards did not stop shooting. In the fourth period, with the game on the line, Edwards could not miss. Clemson’s (…)
Big Alabama OL ‘very excited’ to visit Clemson
Class of 2021 offensive lineman Kobe Nash, one of the biggest prospects in the state of Alabama, is starting to emerge on the recruiting radars of major programs. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound sophomore (…)
Edwards, Westbrook help Tigers roll past South Dakota in NCAA Tournament
Dani Edwards waited all of her life, including her first three years at Clemson, to play in the NCAA Tournament. So, when she took her shot in Friday’s first-round game you can imagine how nervous she was. (…)
Sharpe leads Clemson over Boston College
Clemson defeated Boston College, 8-1, Friday at Brighton Field in Chestnut Hill, Mass., to take Game 1 of its three-game series against the Eagles. Davis Sharpe had his best performance of the season. The (…)
Top DT prospect building strong relationship with Clemson
Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley defensive tackle Payton Page is one of the top prospects at his position in the country for the 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound sophomore has already racked up two (…)
Tigers excited to still be playing
Though Clemson would love to be playing in the NCAA Tournament right now, the fact of the matter is it is still playing basketball. The second-seed Tigers host No. 6 Wichita State Sunday in the second round (…)
4-star Lambert gives the latest
In January, four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert unveiled a list of his top 11 schools that included Clemson along with Duke, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Texas (…)