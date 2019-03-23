Lawrence adjusting to football without Renfrow

It has been a little weird for Trevor Lawrence this spring. When he drops back to pass with the first-team offense, he does not see the No. 13.

Of course, he is talking about Hunter Renfrow. The man who seemed like he was at Clemson forever, is not longer here.

“It is weird,” Lawrence said. “I only played with him a year, but just seeing him here those four years, it seemed like he was here forever. Now, when I look out there, he is not there, so it is a little different.”

For the last four years, Renfrow has been Clemson’s sure thing on offense. Though he never put up the gaudy numbers Mike Williams, Justin Ross and Tee Higgins have, he was always there. First for Deshaun Watson, then Kelly Bryant and then Trevor Lawrence.

If it was third down and the Tigers desperately needed a conversion, everyone in the stadium knew where the ball was going. And despite the defense knowing this as well, Renfrow always found a way to get open and make the big third-down catch.

Lawrence admitted Renfrow was his security blanket, if you will.

“He was just so reliable so I guess you can say that in a sense,” the 2018 ACC Rookie of the Year said. “We had a lot of stuff that he did because he was such a good player. We used him a lot. He was so reliable and smart.”

An original walk-on, who earned a scholarship, Renfrow put together one of the most stories careers in Clemson history. He finished his career with 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns. He played in 55 games, including a record 47 starts for a wide receiver.

Renfrow concluded his career by catching at least one pass in a record 43 straight games. He exited Clemson fifth in receptions and 11th in yards. He also holds the College Football Playoff career record with 37 receptions and four touchdowns, while playing in CFP games.

In included in those 37 receptions is his 2-yard game-winning touchdown reception to beat Alabama in the 2017 CFP National Championship Game.

“At the next level, whoever gets him, is in for a treat,” Lawrence said. “He is a great dude. He is really smart and plays the game well.”

Lawrence said Amari Rodgers, Derion Kendrick and Cornell Powell are working at Renfrow’s old position this spring.

“Those guys have been doing a really good job. It is definitely different not having Hunter out here,” Lawrence said.

However, the Clemson quarterback admits Rodgers brings a little different element than Renfrow.

“Top end speed, Amari is faster. He brings that to the table,” Lawrence said. “He is really quick out of his breaks, which Hunter was too, but they’re different. I think he is going to do a great job.”

It’s just different for Lawrence not seeing Renfrow out there anymore. He seemed like he was at Clemson forever.

