Richard is just hoping for an opportunity

Milan Richard is not sure what April’s NFL Draft will hold for him.

Clemson’s former tight end is not projected as a draft prospect and if he does get the opportunity to make an NFL roster, it will likely come as an undrafted free agent.

That’s okay, though. Richard is just looking for an opportunity, and he hopes last week’s workout in front all 32 teams at Clemson’s Pro Day gave him that chance.

“I am interested to see what scouts have to say after today, after seeing me run and catch the ball and things like that. We will find out,” Richard said.

With most of the scouts on hand to watch guys like Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow, Richard turned some heads, especially after he ran two 4.66 in the 40-yard dash.

“I kind of got to talk to them,” Richard said.

Richard also performed well in his individual workouts as he proved he can be a versatile player. Like he did at Clemson, the Savannah, Ga., native said he is willing to do whatever it takes to make a roster and contribute.

The Tigers’ starting tight end the last two years also played on special teams, a path many NFL players start on at the beginning of their NFL careers.

“It is different, but it is exciting. We are entering the next stage in our lives,” Richard said. “So, we are excited about the future. The best has yet to come, right?”

Richard played in 58 games in his Clemson career, and started in 16 of them. His 58 career games are tied with Mitch Hyatt for the second most in school history, one shy of the school record.

Overall, Richard caught 25 passes in his four seasons for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Richard was primarily used as a blocking tight end in Clemson’s run packages as well as in pass pro.

Richard admits it was a little different coming back and working out on Clemson’s Pro Day. He remembers when he was a young player and he would come and cheer on the seniors during their pro-day workouts.

“Last year, we were on the sideline watching the group before us,” he said. “The year before that we watched the group before them and things like that. Now, it just happens to be our turn. It was neat to kind of being the ones working out and seeing all the guys on the team coming back out there cheering us on.”

The 2019 NFL Draft will be held in Nashville, Tenn., April 25-27.