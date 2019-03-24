Eagles edge Clemson to salvage win in series

BRIGHTON, MASS. — Mason Pelio pitched 6.2 strong innings to lead Boston College to a 3-2 victory over No. 20 Clemson at Harrington Athletics Village on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles improved to 12-11 overall and 3-6 in the ACC. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, fell to 18-6 overall and 6-3 in ACC play. The loss snapped Clemson’s 13-game winning streak in ACC road games and 12-game winning streak over Boston College.

Pelio (3-1) earned the win by yielding just four hits, one unearned run and five walks with eight strikeouts. Joey Walsh pitched the final 1.1 innings to record his second save of the year. Six Eagle pitchers combined to limit Clemson to 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and only allowed two of 16 baserunners to score.

Tiger starter Keyshawn Askew (2-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered seven hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk in 5.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs thanks in part to Logan Davidson’s single that extended his hitting streak to 12 games in the top of the first inning and scored a run on Kyle Wilkie’s double play. The Eagles responded with a run in both the first and second inning, with the latter on Gian Martellini’s leadoff homer. Boston College doubled its lead in the seventh inning on Jake Alu’s run-scoring, bunt single. Elijah Henderson registered his first career RBI on a groundout in the eighth inning, but the Tigers left the bases loaded.

The Tigers travel to Charlotte to take on the 49ers at BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday at 7 p.m.