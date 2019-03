Clemson’s basketball season came to a close on Sunday as the Tigers’ fell to Wichita State, 63-55, in the second-round of the NIT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers (20-14) connected on just 28.3 percent of their shots from the field, while making just 2 of 14 three-pointers.

Check out the action from the second-round game in Rex Brown’s photo gallery.