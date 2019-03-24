Reed: 'Every dog has its day'

Clemson guards Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed spoke to the media following Sunday’s 63-55 loss to Wichita State in the second-round of the NIT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Reed was the leading scorer for the Tigers (20-14) and the only player to score double digits with 18 points. He also reached 2,000 points in Sunday’s game against the Shockers.

Elijah Thomas scored eight points, David Skara and Aamir Simms each contributed with seven points.

