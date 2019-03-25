Etienne hears Heisman noise

Following Monday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson, several Clemson players were shouting “Travis for Heisman” in the background while Travis Etienne was being interviewed by the media.

When Etienne was asked about the comments and all the hype surrounding him, the reigning ACC Player of the Year said he doesn’t think about it at all.

Last year, Etienne rushed for a single-season record 1,658 yards, while tying an ACC record with 26 total touchdowns.

Etienne on possibility of winning the Heisman Trophy

“I don’t think about that at all. I was thinking, ‘Dang I was actually mentioned.’ That’s crazy for me, but not I don’t think about it at all.”

How Etienne mentally handles all the hype

“I don’t get too high, and I don’t get too low. I continue to do what got me here and keep that poise about myself. I just be who I’ve always been.”

Etienne on playing at a different weight

“At first I could feel a difference. At first I felt I was a little too big, so I had to drop a little. I feel good now, I feel I’ve put on the right weight through workouts and eating the right thing. I tend to get Zaxby’s a little too much, so eating the right things in the PAW and eating healthy.”

Etienne on Lyn-J Dixon

“Lyn-J has done a whole 180. He’s definitely learned a lot this spring. You definitely see it. The way he plays…he plays free now. I feel he is a step ahead of where he was last year.”

Freshman who has caught Etienne’s eye

“Joseph Ngata. He reminds me of Terrell Horne with his physique and the way he runs his routes.”