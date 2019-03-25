Instant Replay: Boston College 3, Clemson 2

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 20 Clemson’s 3-2 loss at Boston College on Sunday afternoon at Harrington Athletics Village.

What happened?

The Tigers (18-6, 6-3 ACC) struck first as the first three batters of the game reached and a run came in on a double play for an early 1-0 lead. The Eagles (12-11, 3-6 ACC) answered immediately as they manufactured a run to tie the game at 1-1. Boston College would take a 2-1 lead in the second on a solo homer and extend their lead to 3-1 in the seventh. Clemson would cut the lead to 3-2 in the eighth on a RBI groundout, but could get no closer as the Eagles salvaged the final game in the weekend series.

Game-Changing Moment:

One of the biggest moments of the game came in the top of the eighth inning. Trailing 3-1, the Tigers loaded the bases with one out but were only able to get a single run out of the inning.

What went right?

Logan Davidson and Bryar Hawkins each had two hits while Elijah Henderson had Clemson’s only RBI. The Tigers also drew seven walks in the game. Keyshawn Askew pitched well despite taking the loss, allowing a single earned run in 5.0 innings. Carson Spiers had a solid relief outing, tossing 1.2 hitless innings.

What went wrong?

Clemson’s offense struggled throughout the day, tallying only five hits and stranding 12 base runners while going 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position. The Tiger pitching staff did not record a strikeout while Clemson batters struck out 11 times.