Speedy Florida receiver set for Clemson visit

West Palm Beach (Fla.) Atlantic wide receiver Ruben Jackson was invited to visit Clemson recently and told TCI that he will make the trip to campus this Saturday, March 30.

“Ever since elementary, that has always been one of my main schools,” Jackson said of his interest in Clemson. “That’s been one of my main teams to go to.”

Saturday’s visit will mark Jackson’s first to Clemson.

“I like the offensive style, the playbook,” he said. “I think the playbook would really fit me.”

Jackson, a class of 2020 prospect, has offers from FAU, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, Syracuse, Rutgers, Marshall, Troy and Texas State.

The 5-foot-11, 140-pound speedster has been clocked at a time of 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash. That speed is his biggest asset and one of the reasons he is attracting interest from Division I programs.

“My strength as a receiver is I have speed,” Jackson said. “That’s my strength. Nobody can guard me when my speed turns on.”

Jackson said he plans to visit Georgia and Oregon State soon in addition to Clemson. He recently visited Florida State, UCF and USF.

