Swinney pleased with Tigers’ focus after long break  

Dabo Swinney admits he never really knows what to expect when his team returns from spring break.

It’s been 10 days since Clemson’s last practice and most of the Tigers went on mission trips, went to New York, Cancun, on a cruise ship or home.

So, Swinney was expecting the worst, what he got was his team’s best.

“I thought we actually had a pretty good day,” he said following Monday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. “We had some dropped balls and we jumped offside twice when it was third-and-eight, just some concentration stuff, but the energy was really good.”

Swinney was impressed with how focused the Tigers were. It was quite the opposite following Clemson’s last practice before spring break. The head coach was disappointed with his offense because they were not very focused in the full-scrimmage at Death Valley.

“You expect a few little hiccups here and there when you have been off for nine days or whenever it is. But I thought their desire, their energy and their competitiveness was what I hoped to see.

“I think they will be excited to get back out there and play on Wednesday.”

Clemson will practice at Death Valley on Wednesday and have just five practices left this spring, including the Orange & White Spring Game on April 6.

“We have a lot to do,” Swinney said. “When you spend the first nine days with a lot of installation, kind of what to do and how do it. So, these next six days we have to see who can do it and then we have to get our evaluations done and then give them some really good concrete feedback on what they have to do to get better and create some momentum going into the summer to improve their opportunity with camp.

“That is the big focus on the last part here. Who can? Where are they? How far can we get them? And what individually they need to do to transform over the summer.”

