Majkowski, Byrd lead Tigers past Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — With the potential go-ahead run on third base for Charlotte, Josh Haney appeared to have put his team on top when he looped a Holt Jones’ pitch to shallow right field. However, Clemson’s Bo Majkowski had other plans.

The sophomore stole Haney’s go-ahead RBI away from him when he dove head-first for the ball, keeping the game tied.

Majkowski then followed with a two-out RBI single to right field in the top of the seventh which scored the go-ahead run in No. 15 Clemson’s 8-5 victory over the 49ers at BB&T Ballpark in downtown Charlotte.

The Tigers (19-6) scored seven of their eight runs with two outs, quite the contrast from what happened at Boston College this past Sunday when they left eight runners in scoring position, including the tying- and go-ahead runs on second and third in the top of the ninth inning.

Clemson has now won 11 straight mid-week games dating back to a 6-1 loss at Georgia last April 17.

After the 49ers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with two runs, the Tigers answered with a run in the top of the seventh, when Majkowski drove in the go-ahead run as he looped a single to right field, which scored catcher Kyle Wilkie from second.

At the time, it was the fifth two-out RBI hit of the game for the Tigers, who took a 5-4 lead at the time.

Clemson added on three runs in the top of the eighth thanks a two-out hit from Grayson Byrd, a Wilkie groundout that scored a run and an RBI walk from Davis Sharpe.

Byrd led the Tigers with a 3-for-5 night at the plate, including four RBIs, a triple and a double.

Clemson got on the scoreboard first when Wilkie doubled off the wall in right field with two outs. Byrd then picked up the runner when he tripled off the wall in right center field.

Wilkie easily scored for the first run as Clemson took 1-0 lead.

The Tigers extended its lead in the top of third inning when Byrd recorded his second two-out RBI extra base hit of the game. This time it was a two-run double to left field to score Sam Hall and Wilkie. That made the score 3-0.

Byrd later scored when Bryar Hawkins singled through the right side to make the score 4-0.

Jones got the win for the Tigers after coming on in relief for Jacob Hennessey in the bottom of the sixth inning. He pitched three innings and did not allow a run or a hit. He had three strikeouts and no walks.

Starter Brooks Crawford had a solid outing overall. However, his one mistake was a two-run shot by Charlotte catcher Harris Yett, which made the score 4-2 in the bottom of the third inning. Yett’s took Crawford’s 2-2 offering to left field.

Crawford finished his second start since his injury against South Carolina by going four innings. The two-run jack were the only runs he allowed, while giving up four hits and walking none. He had five strikeouts.

Clemson is off until Friday when it travels to Virginia Tech Friday for a three-game series in Blacksburg, Va.