Monte Lee: 'We played a good baseball game today'

CHARLOTTE — Though No. 15 Clemson was playing its fifth road game in six days, the Tigers found a way to score four runs in the seventh and eighth innings to break a tie, downing Charlotte, 8-5, Tuesday at BB&T Ballpark in downtown Charlotte.

“Obviously, it has been a fairly long week on the road,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said following the game. “We have to go back on the road this weekend, but give our guys a lot of credit. We got home late Sunday night into Monday morning, had a day off and traveled up here and played a good baseball game today.”

Clemson (19-6, 6-3 ACC) will play at Virginia Tech this weekend, starting on Friday in Game 1 of a three-game series.

Watch Monte Lee’s post-game interview on TCITV.

