OL commit Tchio recruiting hard for Clemson

Thanks to his strong performance at The Nike Opening Regional in the Atlanta area on Sunday, Clemson commit Paul Tchio earned an invitation to The Opening Finals that will take place this summer in Frisco, Texas.

The Clemson Insider attended The Opening Regional at Stockbridge (Ga.) High School and caught up with Tchio while there.

The four-star offensive lineman from Milton (Ga.) High lived up to his billing as a top offensive line prospect and was particularly impressive during one-on-ones, displaying great technique while keeping opposing defensive linemen in check.

“I thought I got some good work in,” Tchio said. “I think I got better today. It was a good day. There was a lot of great D-linemen here… Good overall day.”

Tchio, who has been committed to Clemson since last November, took advantage of his time at The Opening to do some recruiting for the Tigers.

“It’s good measuring myself against other top guys in the country,” he said. “And then I’m also out here recruiting, trying to get top guys to Clemson.”

Tchio stayed in the ear of five-star defensive end Myles Murphy and other top Clemson targets that participated in the The Opening Atlanta Regional.

“I was talking to Myles Murphy about Clemson,” Tchio said. “I was talking to the young tackle, Micah Morris, about Clemson. (Talked about) the culture that’s about to be built there and what we’re about to do at Clemson.”

Tchio said he has also been working to recruit five-star athlete Arik Gilbert, who competed in the Atlanta Regional as well. Tchio named five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei as other prospects he is trying to get on board with the Tigers.

“I’ve been trying to get them to commit and just be great,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of progress being made, and just focusing on building this 2020 class.”

Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class currently ranks No. 4 in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, behind only Alabama, Miami and LSU, respectively.

Clemson’s nine-member class includes five highly regarded offensive linemen in Tchio, John Williams, Walker Parks, Mitchell Mayes and Bryn Tucker.

Tchio is excited about the potential of the group.

“I think it’s good because we’re going to go into Clemson – most of us are enrolling early – so we’re going to go in having a great bond,” he said. “We’re going to have a great relationship with each other, and it’s going to show on the field, how we play with each other.”

Tchio is ranked by ESPN as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 60 overall prospect in the country regardless of position.

