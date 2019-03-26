Rodgers suffers leg injury

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers suffered a leg injury in Monday’s practice, sources confirmed to The Clemson Insider Tuesday morning.

There is no official word on the injury at this time from Clemson, but it appears the injury could be a severe knee injury, we are told. It is feared it could be his ACL.

Rodgers is expected to have an MRI on his knee later today.

Last year, Rodgers was second on the team with 55 receptions after starting all 15 games at wide receiver. He recorded 575 yards and scored four touchdowns during Clemson’s run to the national championship.

This season, Rodgers was expected to move from the field wide receiver spot, where he started last season, to the slot position in the place of Hunter Renfrow.

Overall, Rodgers has played in 29 games during his Clemson career. He has 74 career receptions for 698 yards and four touchdowns.