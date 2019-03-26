TCI Exclusive: Swinney shares Rodgers MRI results, impact to Tigers

TCI Exclusive: Swinney shares Rodgers MRI results, impact to Tigers

Football

TCI Exclusive: Swinney shares Rodgers MRI results, impact to Tigers

By 11 minutes ago

By: |

COLUMBIA, SC — The Clemson Insider went 1-on-1 with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney before Tuesday night’s Prowl & Growl.

Coach Swinney shared the results of the MRI test for Amari Rodgers and how this will impact the Tigers next season.

 

Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
7hr

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers suffered a leg injury in Monday’s practice, sources confirmed to The Clemson Insider Tuesday morning. There is no official word on the injury at this time (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home