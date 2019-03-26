TCI Exclusive: Swinney shares Rodgers MRI results, impact to Tigers

COLUMBIA, SC — The Clemson Insider went 1-on-1 with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney before Tuesday night’s Prowl & Growl.
Coach Swinney shared the results of the MRI test for Amari Rodgers and how this will impact the Tigers next season.
The Clemson Insider has learned through a source that Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ results from an MRI done on Tuesday indicates he has a tear in his ACL. On Monday, Rodgers left practice (…)
Marietta (Ga.) five-star prospect Arik Gilbert, the top-rated athlete in the country, was one of the standout performers at The Nike Opening Regional in the Atlanta area on Sunday. The Clemson Insider was on (…)
If Amari Rodgers is out for a significant amount of time this season, how much will his absence hurt Clemson. In case you don’t know, the Tigers’ junior wide receiver suffered a leg injury in Monday’s (…)
After attending Clemson’s elite junior day in January and receiving an offer from the Tigers, five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman returned to Tigertown for another visit this week. The Lakeland (Fla.) (…)
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers suffered a leg injury in Monday’s practice, sources confirmed to The Clemson Insider Tuesday morning. There is no official word on the injury at this time (…)
No. 15 Clemson (18-6) travels to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, NC to face Charlotte (11-12) at 7:00PM tonight. The Series Quick Hits The Tigers The (…)
5-star Arik Gilbert was one of the headlines in Sunday’s The Opening Regional in Atlanta. Check out some shots of the nation’s top tight end prospect in action. Photo Gallery
Earlier this spring, Dabo Swinney told members of the media he had a lot of potty training to do with the defensive line before the Tigers kick off the 2019 season against Georgia Tech in August. Clemson held (…)
Lucedale (Miss.) George County five-star defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson traveled to compete in the Nike Opening Regional in the Atlanta area on Sunday, hoping to earn an invitation to The Opening (…)
Clemson, ranked as high as 15th in the country, swept a two-game midweek series over College of Charleston before winning two of three games at Boston College over the weekend. TCI (…)