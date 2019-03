Marietta (Ga.) five-star prospect Arik Gilbert, the top-rated athlete in the country, was one of the standout performers at The Nike Opening Regional in Atlanta on Sunday.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for the regional at Stockbridge (Ga.) High School and spoke exclusively with Gilbert while there.

Check out our interview with the top Clemson target in this video produced by TCI’s Bart Boatwright!