Byrd accepted Lee's challenge in win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Prior to Tuesday’s 8-5 victory over Charlotte, Clemson head coach Monte Lee challenged his team during batting practice to see how many times they could pull the baseball to the opposite side of the field.

Third baseman Grayson Byrd, who bats from the left side of the plate, gladly accepted that challenge, as he ripped off hit after hit to left field.

He did it in the game, too.

In the top of third inning, with the Tigers up a run and with two outs, the senior took the baseball to the gap in left field, scoring Sam Hall and Kyle Wilkie to make the score, 3-0.

“That is something I take pride in, being able to drive the ball down the opposite field,” Byrd said. “So when coach says, ‘Hey, try to hit it in the opposite gap,’ my eyes light up a little bit and I kind of enjoy it.

“It felt good in the game. My first at-bat, I pulled the ball and my second at-bat, I went the other way with two strikeouts. Just staying on the ball and seeing the ball well. It’s fun.”

Byrd finished the day 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, triple and 4 RBIs.

