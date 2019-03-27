Swinney excited about future Tigers have on the D-Line

Dabo Swinney is pretty confident none of his defensive linemen are going to make any magazine covers this summer. Last year, the Clemson coach said they spent the whole summer shooting what seemed like every magazine cover known to man.

Every national sports media outlet, from Sports Illustrated to ESPN The Magazine wanted to feature the Tigers’ former defensive line, which returned four All-Americans in Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant. The media circus got so crazy, Swinney had seen enough, so he put a stop to it.

“I finally had to say we are not doing any more of that,” the Clemson head coach said. “I don’t remember who it was, but they, remember they wanted to come in, I was so mad that day. They were doing some shots on the lake or something, I was like, ‘no, we don’t need any more magazine covers. They need to go play.’”

But Swinney does not have to deal with any of that this summer. Clemson’s Power Rangers have graduated and moved on. Before they left, they helped the Tigers win a second national championship in three years, while raising the bar once more on the defensive line.

This year, at least, no one will want to talk about the defensive line that will consistent of two sophomores, a redshirt junior and a true junior.

“We might actually get some offensive linemen on a magazine cover. That would be a first in history this summer,” Swinney joked.

But joking aside, Swinney has been pleased with what he has seen from his young and youthful defensive line this spring. Though they have little experience, they don’t lack talent.

Sophomore Xavier Thomas has the potential to be every bit as good as Ferrell and Bryant at defensive end and showed flashes as a reserve last season. Jordan Williams, who is hurt this spring, also showed off his potential as a freshman in the interior of the line and has the coaches excited about his future.

Junior Justin Foster played a lot last year as a reserve defensive end and is ready to step in and become a starter as well as fellow junior defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney, who is also out for the spring nursing an injury.

Clemson also has talented young players like Logan Rudolph, K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll ready to step in at defensive end, while redshirt junior Xavier Kelly has patiently waited for his turn at defensive tackle.

Speaking about defensive tackle, Swinney is excited about freshmen Tyler Davis, Etinosa Reuben and Ruke Orhorhoro.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here