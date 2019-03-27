With Rodgers out, Overton wants to make most of his opportunity

One man’s pain can be another man’s opportunity.

That’s the way it works in football at times, especially when players are competing for playing time during spring drills and in fall camp.

There is no doubt Clemson’s wide receivers are hurting today after learning one of their own, junior Amari Rodgers, tore his ACL in Monday’s practice. It is not easy seeing one of your brothers–someone they work out with, eat with and hang out with–go down with an injury.

However, this is also an opportunity for guys like Cornell Powell, T.J. Chase and Diondre Overton to prove to the coaches they are ready to step up and fill Rodgers’ void.

“It could be an opportunity, but I feel bad for my boy Amari,” Overton said. “I hope he has a speedy recovery. It is the next guy up mentality, and hopefully, if I can step up and fulfill that role then I’ll do a good job.”

Overton was already working some at the slot position, where Rodgers was supposed to start for the Tigers. The senior had done some work in the slot as he was cross training at all three wide receiver positions—the field, the boundary and the slot—this spring.

“We were wanting to work him a little bit at all three positions, kind of like Trevion (Thompson), but he will probably get a lot of slot work,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said to The Clemson Insider on Tuesday. “Cornell (Powell) has really had an outstanding spring, as has T.J. Chase.

“Cornell and Chase can both play there, Diondre we are training up. So, we are still in good numbers for that position.”

Overton says playing the slot position is not much different than playing the other two spots on the field. He just has to get a good understanding of the concepts, so it comes easy.

“It is a tough task, but I had to have that mindset, couple of guys go down, next guy up,” he said. “You have to be ready. You have to learn, study and put the time in and be ready when your name is called.

“I’m trying to learn all the positions so I can be versatile and just be ready whenever my name is called.”

Overton is 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds, so it is easy to see that he does not fit the normal requirements for slot players, who are usually around 6-foot and weight 190 pounds.

“I feel like I can produce matchups in a game. It is not about being fast or whatever you want to call it, it’s just about going out there doing the job and getting the job done,” he said.

Rodgers was injured on a competitive one-on-one play in Monday’s practice. He ended up turning the wrong way before contact caused him to fall down hard.

The junior is expected to have surgery to repair his ACL next week, which will keep him off the field for six to eight months. Clemson is hopeful they can get him back at some point in the 2019 season.

“We are just trying to motivate him and keep his head up a little bit,” Overton said. “He knows all of our arms are around him and supporting him. We know he is going to come back better than ever.”