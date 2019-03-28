Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 11-5 (.688) again out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 159-60 (.726) in non-conference action on the season.
NC State (5-0) and Virginia (5-0) each had perfect weeks as five teams (Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College (12-12, 3-6)
This Week: 1-3
3/22
#20 Clemson *
L, 1-8
3/23
#20 Clemson *
L, 5-9
3/24
#20 Clemson *
W, 3-2
3/26
@ Connecticut
L, 1-3
#15 Clemson (19-6, 6-3)
This Week: 3-1
3/22
@ Boston College *
W, 8-1
3/23
@ Boston College *
W, 9-5
3/24
@ Boston College *
L, 2-3
3/26
@ Charlotte
W, 8-5
Duke (14-11, 3-6)
This Week: 2-2
3/22
Wake Forest *
W, 16-2
3/23
Wake Forest *
L, 8-9
3/24
Wake Forest *
L, 4-5 (12)
3/26
@ Davidson
W, 7-2
#20 Florida State (17-7, 5-4)
This Week: 2-2
3/23
@ Notre Dame *
W, 7-1
3/23
@ Notre Dame *
L, 3-12
3/24
@ Notre Dame *
W, 3-1 (10)
3/26
vs. #15 Florida
L, 2-4
Georgia Tech (17-8, 5-4)
This Week: 3-1
3/22
@ #4 Louisville *
W, 3-1
3/23
@ #4 Louisville *
W, 4-0
3/24
@ #4 Louisville *
L, 4-5
3/26
#4 Georgia
W, 11-2 (7)
#10 Louisville (19-6, 6-3)
This Week: 2-2
3/22
Georgia Tech *
W, 8-3
3/23
Georgia Tech *
W, 2-1
3/24
Georgia Tech *
W, 8-6
3/26
Miami (OH)
W, 12-8
Miami (FL) (16-9, 3-6)
This Week: 1-3
3/22
#1 NC State *
L, 3-6
3/23
#1 NC State *
L, 6-7
3/24
#1 NC State *
L, 4-6
3/27
@ Florida Atlantic
W, 16-6
#1 NC State (20-1, 5-1)
This Week: 5-0
3/22
@ Miami (FL) *
W, 6-3
3/23
@ Miami (FL) *
W, 7-6
3/24
@ Miami (FL) *
W, 6-4
3/26
Elon
W, 21-2
3/27
vs. North Carolina A&T
W, 12-3
#9 North Carolina (19-7, 4-5)
This Week: 3-1
3/22
@ Virginia Tech *
L, 1-4
3/23
@ Virginia Tech *
W, 7-5
3/24
@ Virginia Tech *
W, 5-2
3/26
Campbell
W, 4-2
Notre Dame (10-12, 5-4)
This Week: 2-2
3/23
#14 Florida State *
L, 1-7
3/23
#14 Florida State *
W, 12-3
3/24
#14 Florida State *
L, 1-3 (10)
3/26
Chicago State
W, 6-3
Pittsburgh (7-16, 1-8)
This Week: 0-4
3/22
@ Virginia *
L, 3-13
3/23
@ Virginia *
L, 5-7
3/24
@ Virginia *
L, 2-5
3/27
@ Youngstown State
L, 2-3 (10)
Virginia (15-10, 5-4)
This Week: 5-0
3/22
Pittsburgh *
W, 13-3
3/23
Pittsburgh *
W, 7-5
3/24
Pittsburgh *
W, 5-2
3/26
Longwood
W, 13-4
3/27
Richmond
W, 5-1
Virginia Tech (16-9, 4-5)
This Week: 1-3
3/22
#8 North Carolina *
W, 4-1
3/23
#8 North Carolina *
L, 5-7
3/24
#8 North Carolina *
L, 2-5
3/26
Liberty
L, 1-6
Wake Forest (13-9, 3-3)
This Week: 3-1
3/22
@ Duke *
L, 2-16
3/23
@ Duke *
W, 9-8
3/24
@ Duke *
W, 5-4 (12)
3/26
@ UNC Greensboro
l, 5-9
Upcoming ACC Schedule
Friday, March 29
Boston College @ #20 Florida State
#15 Clemson @ Virginia Tech
Duke @ #9 North Carolina
Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech
Wake Forest @ #10 Louisville
Miami (FL) @ Pittsburgh
Virginia @ #1 NC State
Saturday, March 30
Boston College @ #20 Florida State
#15 Clemson @ Virginia Tech
Duke @ #9 North Carolina
Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech
Wake Forest @ #10 Louisville
Miami (FL) @ Pittsburgh
Virginia @ #1 NC State
Sunday, March 31
Boston College @ #20 Florida State
#15 Clemson @ Virginia Tech
Duke @ #9 North Carolina
Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech
Wake Forest @ #10 Louisville
Miami (FL) @ Pittsburgh
Virginia @ #1 NC State
Tuesday, April 2
Massachusetts @ Boston College
#4 Georgia @ #15 Clemson
Jacksonville @ #20 Florida State
Georgia Tech @ #12 Auburn
Kentucky @ #10 Louisville
#1 NC State vs. South Carolina (Charlotte, NC)
Davidson @ #9 North Carolina
Central Michigan @ Notre Dame
Old Dominion @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ VMI
Wake Forest @ Appalachian State
Wednesday, April 3
Hartford @ Boston College
Duke @ #13 East Carolina
Florida Atlantic @ Miami (FL)
Pittsburgh @ West Virginia
