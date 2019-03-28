Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 11-5 (.688) again out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 159-60 (.726) in non-conference action on the season.

NC State (5-0) and Virginia (5-0) each had perfect weeks as five teams (Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College (12-12, 3-6) This Week: 1-3 3/22 #20 Clemson * L, 1-8 3/23 #20 Clemson * L, 5-9 3/24 #20 Clemson * W, 3-2 3/26 @ Connecticut L, 1-3

#15 Clemson (19-6, 6-3) This Week: 3-1 3/22 @ Boston College * W, 8-1 3/23 @ Boston College * W, 9-5 3/24 @ Boston College * L, 2-3 3/26 @ Charlotte W, 8-5

Duke (14-11, 3-6) This Week: 2-2 3/22 Wake Forest * W, 16-2 3/23 Wake Forest * L, 8-9 3/24 Wake Forest * L, 4-5 (12) 3/26 @ Davidson W, 7-2

#20 Florida State (17-7, 5-4) This Week: 2-2 3/23 @ Notre Dame * W, 7-1 3/23 @ Notre Dame * L, 3-12 3/24 @ Notre Dame * W, 3-1 (10) 3/26 vs. #15 Florida L, 2-4

Georgia Tech (17-8, 5-4) This Week: 3-1 3/22 @ #4 Louisville * W, 3-1 3/23 @ #4 Louisville * W, 4-0 3/24 @ #4 Louisville * L, 4-5 3/26 #4 Georgia W, 11-2 (7)

#10 Louisville (19-6, 6-3) This Week: 2-2 3/22 Georgia Tech * W, 8-3 3/23 Georgia Tech * W, 2-1 3/24 Georgia Tech * W, 8-6 3/26 Miami (OH) W, 12-8

Miami (FL) (16-9, 3-6) This Week: 1-3 3/22 #1 NC State * L, 3-6 3/23 #1 NC State * L, 6-7 3/24 #1 NC State * L, 4-6 3/27 @ Florida Atlantic W, 16-6

#1 NC State (20-1, 5-1) This Week: 5-0 3/22 @ Miami (FL) * W, 6-3 3/23 @ Miami (FL) * W, 7-6 3/24 @ Miami (FL) * W, 6-4 3/26 Elon W, 21-2 3/27 vs. North Carolina A&T W, 12-3

#9 North Carolina (19-7, 4-5) This Week: 3-1 3/22 @ Virginia Tech * L, 1-4 3/23 @ Virginia Tech * W, 7-5 3/24 @ Virginia Tech * W, 5-2 3/26 Campbell W, 4-2

Notre Dame (10-12, 5-4) This Week: 2-2 3/23 #14 Florida State * L, 1-7 3/23 #14 Florida State * W, 12-3 3/24 #14 Florida State * L, 1-3 (10) 3/26 Chicago State W, 6-3

Pittsburgh (7-16, 1-8) This Week: 0-4 3/22 @ Virginia * L, 3-13 3/23 @ Virginia * L, 5-7 3/24 @ Virginia * L, 2-5 3/27 @ Youngstown State L, 2-3 (10)

Virginia (15-10, 5-4) This Week: 5-0 3/22 Pittsburgh * W, 13-3 3/23 Pittsburgh * W, 7-5 3/24 Pittsburgh * W, 5-2 3/26 Longwood W, 13-4 3/27 Richmond W, 5-1

Virginia Tech (16-9, 4-5) This Week: 1-3 3/22 #8 North Carolina * W, 4-1 3/23 #8 North Carolina * L, 5-7 3/24 #8 North Carolina * L, 2-5 3/26 Liberty L, 1-6

Wake Forest (13-9, 3-3) This Week: 3-1 3/22 @ Duke * L, 2-16 3/23 @ Duke * W, 9-8 3/24 @ Duke * W, 5-4 (12) 3/26 @ UNC Greensboro l, 5-9

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, March 29

Boston College @ #20 Florida State

#15 Clemson @ Virginia Tech

Duke @ #9 North Carolina

Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech

Wake Forest @ #10 Louisville

Miami (FL) @ Pittsburgh

Virginia @ #1 NC State

Saturday, March 30

Boston College @ #20 Florida State

#15 Clemson @ Virginia Tech

Duke @ #9 North Carolina

Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech

Wake Forest @ #10 Louisville

Miami (FL) @ Pittsburgh

Virginia @ #1 NC State

Sunday, March 31

Boston College @ #20 Florida State

#15 Clemson @ Virginia Tech

Duke @ #9 North Carolina

Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech

Wake Forest @ #10 Louisville

Miami (FL) @ Pittsburgh

Virginia @ #1 NC State

Tuesday, April 2

Massachusetts @ Boston College

#4 Georgia @ #15 Clemson

Jacksonville @ #20 Florida State

Georgia Tech @ #12 Auburn

Kentucky @ #10 Louisville

#1 NC State vs. South Carolina (Charlotte, NC)

Davidson @ #9 North Carolina

Central Michigan @ Notre Dame

Old Dominion @ Virginia

Virginia Tech @ VMI

Wake Forest @ Appalachian State

Wednesday, April 3

Hartford @ Boston College

Duke @ #13 East Carolina

Florida Atlantic @ Miami (FL)

Pittsburgh @ West Virginia

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L NC State 8 1 — 25 1 Clemson 6 3 2.0 19 6 Louisville 6 3 2.0 19 6 Florida State 5 4 3.0 17 7 Notre Dame 5 4 3.0 10 12 Wake Forest 5 4 3.0 15 11 Boston College 3 6 5.0 12 12 Coastal W L GB W L Georgia Tech 5 4 — 17 8 Virginia 5 4 — 15 10 North Carolina 4 5 1.0 19 7 Virginia Tech 4 5 1.0 16 9 Duke 3 6 2.0 14 11 Miami (FL) 3 6 2.0 16 9 Pittsburgh 1 8 4.0 7 16

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR 5 NR 2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 5 NR 2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 4 NR 3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 23 3 NR 3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 21 8 NR 3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 6 8 NR 3/25 24 NR 21 NR 16 5 9 NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 15 20 10 17 9 22 8 NR 2/18 15 20 9 19 12 22 8 NR 2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 10 6 NR 3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 5 4 NR 3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 2 14 NR 3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 1 16 NR 3/25 15 NR 20 NR 21 1 22 NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR 7 20 2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR 6 20 2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR 5 NR 3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 22 3 NR 3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 20 15 NR 3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 6 16 NR 3/25 NR NR 20 NR 11 5 16 NR